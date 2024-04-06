Planning to invest in gold as an asset class? This is how the taxation works
Gains earned on Gold ETFs bought after March 31, 2023 are taxed as per the income tax slab irrespective of the time when you sell them. Sovereign gold bonds are taxed at the slab rate when sold within three years of buying or at 20 percent when they are sold after 3 years
Do you have a special affection for precious metals such as gold? If yes, then you do not necessarily have to invest in the physical gold only. You may even invest in their digital avatar as well. These include sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) and gold ETFs (exchange traded funds).