“You can take indexation benefit on the cost of acquisition of physical gold to derive the value of long-term capital gain. Such gain is chargeable to tax at 20 per cent plus a cess of 4 per cent on the income tax amount. Hence, the total tax will be 20.08 per cent. However, if you have sold the gold within a short period, i.e. before the expiry of 36 months from the date of purchase, include such short-term capital gains in your gross total income and compute tax on total taxable income according to the regular tax bracket," Gupta explained.