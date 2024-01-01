Planning to invest in green deposits? RBI releases latest guidelines to explain key provisions
The RBI’s framework on green deposits states that financial institutions are supposed to raise green deposits first before they decide to finance green projects. And the proceeds can be invested in liquid instruments with up to one-year maturity.
In the wake of existential threat that stares at the planet, every institution and individual is urged to do their bit for the environment. Financial institutions are expected to fund these projects for the betterment of humanity and for the planet we inhabit.
