Planning to invest money? Here are a few things that you should do before that

There are several perks of investing money. It helps you create wealth and also achieving your financial goals. But for that, you must invest your money in a structured manner.

Know what you are investing for

Are you investing the money for a trip or to build your retirement corpus? Where and how you invest your money greatly depends on your financial goal. It is important to understand what your financial goal is and exactly how much money you need to achieve that goal. Once you have a clear idea about your goal, like ₹3 lakh for making downpayment of a car or ₹20 lakh for child's higher education, the process of investing money becomes a lot easier.

Know your timeframe

Once you have a clear idea about your financial goal, it is equally important to fix the timeframe for it. That is, whether it is a short-term, mid-term or long term goal. This step is extremely crucial as it determines the amount that you need to invest.

For example, for saving ₹2 lakh for a three-year goal, you need to invest ₹5,000 monthly (considering a 7% rate of interest). Meanwhile, if you want to save the same amount of money in a five-year time, then your monthly investments should be ₹3,000 at 7% interest rate.

Here, Amit Trivedi, personal finance coach, author of Riding the Roller Coaster, pointed out, it is very important to take care of the immediate term, short term, and medium term financial needs, without which it would be almost impossible to stay invested for the long term

Know your risk appetite

We all want to make money fast, but it might not always suit our risk appetite.

The biggest problem with taking higher risks than one can stomach is it brings unnecessary stress owing to which many investors redeem their investments before completing their financial goals.

So while investing always be aware of how much risk you can stomach.

Know where to invest

For financial goals with different timeframes, money needs to be invested differently.

"Understand the products or investment vehicles you are investing your money in - it is not just about the returns, but more importantly, one must understand the risks, and limitations of the these products and investment vehicles," Trivedi said.

For a short-term goal like your child's school admission in two-years, you can invest in an instrument that promises you a fixed return. This is a goal that you can't delay. But if you want to save for the kid's higher education, a goal that is at least 17 to 18 years away, it is essential that you go for an instrument that can give you inflation beating returns.

Concluding with a great investment advice, Trivedi said, "Understand the fickleness of one's own mind - and to control that, there are two very powerful shields. One, a written plan, and two, an excellent advisor.





