Planning to invest money? Here are a few things that you should do before that

Are you investing the money for a trip or to build your retirement corpus? Where and how you invest your money greatly depends on your financial goal. It is important to understand what your financial goal is and exactly how much money you need to achieve that goal. Once you have a clear idea about your goal, like ₹3 lakh for making downpayment of a car or ₹20 lakh for child's higher education, the process of investing money becomes a lot easier.