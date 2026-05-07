Planning to move to America? This India-US cost-of-living index comparison shows why you should look beyond paycheque

Are you looking to relocate? Wait, you must understand several fundamentals before you take the final call. Understanding the cost-of-living index and its key aspects is vital for anyone who wishes to compare lifestyles, salaries, or relocation opportunities across the globe.

Furthermore, when it comes to India vs the United States, the gap is not just noticeable, it is substantial. From day-to-day living to housing and healthcare, the difference shapes how far your current income can take you.

What is a cost-of-living index? To put it simply, the cost of living index measures how financially draining or how expensive it is to sustain a certain standard of living in one location compared to another. This metric generally includes costs for housing, groceries and food, transportation, healthcare, and utilities and associated services. Furthermore, a higher index indicates higher expenses, whereas a lower index indicates better affordability.

Arindam Banerjee, Professor (Finance) and Director – Master's of Applied Finance & Wealth Management, SP Jain School of Global Management, explains, “The cost-of-living Index assesses the cost of maintaining a certain standard of living in different areas. India’s score is far lower than that of the US, with cheaper housing, food, transportation, and services. Wage differences make it difficult to be truly affordable. For those who move between or operate in both economies, financial wealth management becomes important – matching investments, savings, and spending with local economic realities. Smart wealth management enables individuals to increase their buying power, to hedge against currency risks and to develop sustainable financial security across borders.”

This highlights a critical fundamental: lower costs do not automatically translate into greater affordability, especially when income levels differ immensely.

Purchasing Power Parity: Role and significance Another critical concept in understanding this gap between the US and India is Purchasing Power Parity (PPP). This is a measure that compares how much a currency can buy in different nations.

As Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar, elucidates, “Purchasing power parity tells us that identical lifestyles can carry very different price tags across economies, and the India-US gap is among the widest. The IMF estimates India is already the third-largest economy in the world on a PPP basis, which reflects just how far Indian incomes stretch relative to their nominal value. That stretch is most visible in everyday costs. Housing, food, domestic services, and utilities cost a fraction in India of what they do in comparable American cities. This is why a direct salary comparison between the two countries can be misleading — a rupee income, at equivalent lifestyle levels, goes considerably further than a dollar income would suggest.”

He further adds, “That said, the advantage is not across the board. Electronics, education, and international travel are priced closer to global levels in India. The gap is real, but where you spend matters as much as where you live. For anyone evaluating an opportunity across the two markets, compare actual spending patterns against local costs, rather than comparing headline salaries. This can tell you more than any exchange rate will.”

India vs US: Cost of living compared 1. Overall cost difference According to industry estimates and platforms such as Numbeo, India is about 75-80% cheaper than the US. This means a lifestyle considered comfortable in India would require a significantly higher income in the US.

Nikunj Saraf, CEO of Choice Wealth, put this concept into perspective. “India and the US sit at opposite ends of the global cost-of-living spectrum. According to Numbeo, India’s cost of living is nearly 75–80% lower than that of the United States. A monthly budget of ₹1 lakh in India — covering rent, food, transport, and lifestyle — would demand anywhere between $3,500 to $5,000 in a mid-tier American city like Houston, and upward of $7,000 in metros like New York or San Francisco. The gap is sharpest in housing and healthcare, where US costs can be 8–10x higher. Purchasing Power Parity tells us money simply stretches further in India—which is both our advantage and a reminder of the income convergence journey still ahead,” he observed.

Let us now take a look at the tabulated comparison of the national capitals of both nations, New Delhi and Washington DC, along with fundamental differences as provided on the Numbeo platform:

Cost of Living Comparison: Delhi vs Washington, DC (2026)

Category Delhi Washington, DC Difference Overall Cost of Living (excl. rent) 100 (baseline) +317% Significantly higher in DC Rent (1BHK city centre) ₹ 24,233 ₹ 2,59,333 ~10× higher in DC Restaurant Meal (inexpensive) ₹ 400 ₹ 2,750 ~6× higher in DC Groceries (average basket) Lower baseline +309% Much higher in DC Average Net Salary (monthly) ₹ 49,470 ₹ 590,572 ~11× higher in DC

Note: The data discussed above is taken from NUMBEO, cost of living comparison. Note that this can vary by city and timeline.

2. Housing highlights the biggest gap between the two nations As illustrated above, housing remains the single largest expense difference-maker between the two countries. In India, rent prices can range from ₹15,000 to ₹60,000 in prominent cities. In the US, similar urban housing can cost between ₹1.75 lakh and ₹3 lakh per month, or more. This difference alone is enough to explain why salary comparisons often mislead people.

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3. Food, domestic help and other daily expenses Day-to-day essentials such as groceries, milk, dining, and domestic help are far more affordable in India. This is because eating out is 4-6x cheaper. Furthermore, domestic help is easily available in India, whereas considered a luxury in the US. Transportation costs are also significantly lower in India compared to the US.

4. Healthcare and education costs When comparing healthcare costs, the US ranks among the highest in the world. On similar lines, education costs in the US, especially higher education, are significantly higher in the US. Still, India is rapidly catching up with pricing for globalised sectors such as private education and electronics.

Salary comparison: Why numbers are misleading The salary comparison figure is misleading because, as Nikunj Saraf discussed above, a ₹1 lakh salary in India can provide a reasonable standard of living. However, in the US, sustaining the same lifestyle will require about $3,500 to $7,000, depending on the city.

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This totals to about ₹332,920 to ₹665,840 when the Indian rupee is valued at about ₹95 per dollar. It makes any salary-based comparison misleading.

PPP salary calculator and its significance The PPP salary calculator at https://chrislross.com/PPPConverter/ explains this concept even better. It says that if you have a monthly income of ₹50,000 in India, you require approximately $2448.38 in the US local currency to sustain a similar quality of life.

This calculator can help you gain credible insights into planning expenses if you are looking to shift or relocate. Therefore, the correct question you should ask is not ‘What is the salary in dollars?’ But ‘What kind of lifestyle will this salary support?’

Important observations to keep in mind India has a significantly lower cost of living than the US. Healthcare and housing are fundamental and account for the largest cost differences. PPP elucidates why money stretches further in India. Salary comparisons must be realistic. They must compare local expenses, not just focus on exchange rates. Smart wealth management is critical for effective financial planning across countries. In short, the cost-of-living index comparison speaks volumes about the economic realities of the US and India. It reveals more than just price differences. For professionals, global investors and associated stakeholders, the key here lies in acknowledging these dynamics on a deeper level.

Hence, whether you’re evaluating a job offer, relocation opportunity or planning a move, always look beyond the paycheque. Look at the bigger picture, understand the local expenses of the place you are aiming to move to, speak with investment professionals, plan your future expenses with professional guidance, and focus on what your money can truly do for you instead of just superficial salary comparisons that can often be misleading.