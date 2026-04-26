Planning to redeem your mutual funds? Know how FIFO method affects capital gains tax, how it is calculated

Investing in equity mutual funds is one of the most popular ways for individuals to build long-term wealth. However, when investors redeem or sell their mutual fund units, they may have to pay capital gains tax depending on the profit earned and the holding period. One of the most important rules used to calculate this tax is the FIFO method, which stands for “First In, First Out".
The FIFO method plays a key role in determining which mutual fund units are considered sold first when an investor has purchased the same fund units on different dates and at different prices. This directly affects the amount of capital gains tax payable.
FIFO means that the units purchased first are treated as the first ones to be sold. This method is used by the Income Tax Department to calculate capital gains on mutual fund redemptions.
For example, if an investor buys units of the same equity mutual fund in multiple installments through SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) or lump sum investments, and later redeems only a portion of those units, the tax calculation will assume that the oldest units were sold first.
This is important because each purchase date determines the holding period of that batch of units, which decides whether the gain is classified as short-term or long-term.
In equity mutual funds, if the units are sold within 12 months of purchase, the profit is treated as Short-Term Capital Gain (STCG). If the units are sold after 12 months, it is considered Long-Term Capital Gain (LTCG).
STCG on equity mutual funds is taxed at 20%, while LTCG above ₹1.25 lakh in a financial year is taxed at 12.5% without indexation. Gains up to ₹1.25 lakh under LTCG are exempt from tax.
This is why FIFO becomes significant, it helps determine which units qualify for LTCG and which fall under STCG.
Suppose an investor buys units of the same equity mutual fund in three stages:
January 2024: 100 units at ₹100 each
July 2024: 100 units at ₹120 each
January 2025: 100 units at ₹140 each
Now, if the investor redeems 150 units in February 2026 at ₹180 per unit, FIFO will apply.
The first 100 units sold will be considered from the January 2024 purchase, and the next 50 units will come from the July 2024 purchase.
Since both these purchases are older than 12 months, they qualify as long-term capital gains.
Capital gain calculation:
First 100 units: Gain = ( ₹180 - ₹100) × 100 = ₹8,000
Next 50 units: Gain = ( ₹180 - ₹120) × 50 = ₹3,000
Total LTCG = ₹11,000
Since the total LTCG is below ₹1.25 lakh in the financial year, no tax will be payable.
Most SIP investors purchase mutual fund units every month. Each installment creates a separate purchase record with a different Net Asset Value (NAV) and purchase date.
When redemption happens, FIFO ensures that the oldest units are sold first, which may help investors reduce tax if those units qualify for LTCG exemption.
This makes tax planning easier and more efficient, especially for long-term investors who redeem partially rather than withdrawing the full investment.
The FIFO method is a standard rule used for calculating capital gains tax on equity mutual funds in India. It ensures that the earliest purchased units are treated as sold first, helping determine the holding period and applicable tax.
Understanding FIFO is essential for every mutual fund investor, especially those investing through SIPs. It not only affects the final tax outgo but also helps in better planning of redemptions to maximize tax efficiency and returns.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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