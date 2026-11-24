Retiring in a smaller city may seem like an easy way to stretch your retirement savings. Lower rents, cheaper housing and reduced commuting expenses can make life more affordable than in a metro. However, moving to a smaller city does not necessarily mean you can retire with a substantially smaller corpus.

The bigger challenge is accounting for inflation, rising healthcare expenses and the possibility of living 25-30 years after retirement. A retirement plan that looks sufficient today may fall short when everyday expenses increase over the next few decades.

For instance, a 30-year-old spending ₹1 lakh a month today would need approximately ₹5.7 lakh a month at age 60 to maintain the same lifestyle, assuming annual inflation of 6%. This translates into annual expenses of nearly ₹68.9 lakh at retirement.

The illustration, shared by Ashok Manwani, vice-president of products at Go Digit Life Insurance, highlights why retirement planning should begin with present spending and future inflation rather than simply the cost of living in the city where one intends to settle.

1. Lower housing costs do not mean every expense will be lower One of the biggest attractions of retiring in a smaller city is the possibility of spending less on housing. Retirees who own a home or move to a less expensive location may save considerably on rent, property costs and daily commuting.

However, healthcare, medicines, travel and other essential expenses can still take up a significant portion of the retirement budget. Retirees may also need to travel frequently to larger cities for specialised medical treatment or to visit children living elsewhere.

This means that retirement planning should account for the actual cost of living in the chosen city rather than assume that every expense will fall after relocation.

2. Inflation can make a seemingly adequate retirement fund insufficient Inflation is one of the biggest risks to retirement savings because expenses continue to rise even after regular employment income stops.

In the illustration shared by Manwani, a person spending ₹1 lakh every month at 30 would need around ₹5.7 lakh monthly at 60, assuming 6% annual inflation.

The same calculation also estimates that someone retiring at 60 and funding another 30 years of expenses, with savings earning 7% annually and inflation at 6%, would need approximately ₹18.1 crore at retirement.

The figures underline why investors should not calculate their retirement corpus using today's expenses alone. They must also account for the returns their investments can generate and the pace at which living costs rise.

3. Retirement income must last as long as you do Building a large retirement corpus is only one part of the exercise. Retirees also need to decide how to convert their savings into a regular income without exhausting the money too early.

One option is an annuity, which allows an individual to invest a lump sum with an insurer in exchange for periodic payouts.

An immediate annuity starts paying income soon after purchase, making it an option for people who have retired or are about to retire. A deferred annuity, meanwhile, allows individuals to invest during their working years, with payouts beginning at a predetermined future date.

A lifetime annuity can provide income for as long as the policyholder lives, reducing the risk of outliving retirement savings. However, buyers should compare the payout rates, available options and costs before committing a substantial portion of their corpus.

4. Your spouse's financial security needs separate planning Retirement planning should not focus only on the life expectancy and expenses of the primary earner. Couples need to consider how the surviving spouse will manage financially after the first partner passes away.

A joint-life annuity is one option. Depending on the policy chosen, the surviving spouse can continue receiving the entire annuity or a specified percentage of the original payout. Some annuity products also offer a return of purchase price, under which the original investment is returned to the nominee after the annuitant's death, subject to the policy terms.

However, these features can affect the amount of regular income received. Retirees should compare the trade-off between a higher periodic payout and the protection offered to their spouse or heirs.

5. Guaranteed income should not come at the cost of flexibility Annuities can provide predictable income, but investing the entire retirement corpus in them may not be appropriate.

A fixed annuity payout may lose purchasing power over time as inflation pushes up healthcare, household and travel expenses. Further, money committed to an annuity may not remain freely accessible for emergencies or large unexpected purchases.

A more balanced approach could be to use predictable income sources to cover essential monthly expenses while retaining other investments for emergencies, medical costs and long-term growth.

Before relocating, retirees should also assess the availability of hospitals, health insurance coverage, household assistance and the cost of travelling to meet family members.