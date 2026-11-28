When investing in mutual funds through SIPs, one of the first questions is how much to invest every month. If you have a specific financial goal, such as buying a house or planning for retirement, you can calculate the SIP amount based on the target corpus, expected returns, and investment horizon.

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But what if you don't have a fixed financial goal yet and simply want to start investing? How much should you invest every month? Experts suggest following these five practical steps to arrive at a comfortable SIP amount.

1. Calculate your monthly surplus Deduct household expenses, EMIs, insurance premiums, and other financial commitments from your take-home salary to calculate your monthly surplus.

Vedant Gupte, Co-Founder and CEO of investment platform Trackk, told LiveMint that someone earning ₹1 lakh a month should aim to save at least 20% of their income, or ₹20,000, in line with the 50:30:20 budgeting rule.

Charu Pahuja, CFPCM, Group Director and COO of Wise FinServ, said the widely followed 50:30:20 budgeting rule allocates 50% of income to essential expenses, 30% to personal and lifestyle expenses, and the remaining 20% to savings and investments.

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Gupte added that before starting a SIP, investors should build an emergency fund covering six months of essential expenses.

2. Decide how much you can invest Avoid committing your entire monthly surplus to SIPs. If your surplus is ₹20,000, you could start with a ₹10,000 SIP and retain the balance for other needs.

Gupte said investing around half the surplus leaves room to build an emergency fund and manage unexpected expenses. A smaller SIP that you can continue regularly is better than a larger commitment that you may have to discontinue.

Pahuja added that keeping some money aside also provides flexibility during months when expenses are higher.

3. Choose your investment horizon Your investment horizon should determine the type of fund you consider. Gupte said investors without a specific goal should use their investment horizon as a guide.

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Short-term needs: Consider suitable debt funds.

Long-term needs (seven years or more): Diversified equity funds may be considered if you can tolerate market volatility. Pahuja added that investors with a medium-term horizon may consider a mix of equity and debt or a suitable hybrid fund, depending on their risk appetite.

4. Compare mutual funds Do not select a fund simply because it delivered the highest returns last year. Gupte suggested checking:

Three- and five-year returns: Prefer funds that consistently outperform their benchmark TRI and category peers.

Rolling returns: Look for consistent performance across different market cycles.

Expense ratio: A lower expense ratio is generally preferable.

Sharpe ratio: A higher Sharpe ratio indicates better risk-adjusted returns. 5. Finalise your monthly SIP amount and fund allocation Once you have assessed your surplus, investment horizon, and risk appetite, decide how much to allocate to mutual funds. Pahuja said an investor planning a ₹10,000 monthly SIP with a long-term horizon and a 70:30 equity-debt allocation could consider the following distribution:

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Large-cap or broad-market index fund: ₹ 5,000

5,000 Flexi-cap fund: ₹ 2,000

2,000 Suitable debt fund: ₹ 3,000 However, investors starting with ₹2,000 or ₹5,000 need not spread their investments across multiple schemes. Even one well-diversified fund suited to their risk profile can serve the purpose, she added.

What should you do after starting a SIP? Increase your SIP amount as your income grows. Pahuja explained that annual step-ups can significantly improve long-term wealth creation.

One can consider the 10-10-10 SIP approach, which involves investing for 10 years, assuming a 10% annual return for illustration, and increasing the SIP amount by 10% every year.

Regular ₹ 10,000 SIP: ₹ 12 lakh invested; estimated corpus of ₹ 20.66 lakh.

10,000 SIP: 12 lakh invested; estimated corpus of 20.66 lakh. SIP with a 10% annual step-up: ₹ 19.12 lakh invested; estimated corpus of ₹ 30.96 lakh. The step-up SIP builds a higher estimated corpus by nearly ₹10.3 lakh.

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For someone starting their investment journey, there is no need to wait for the perfect SIP amount. Start with whatever you can comfortably afford today. As your income grows and financial goals become clearer, you can revisit your investment amount and asset allocation, Pahuja added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.