When investing in mutual funds through SIPs, one of the first questions is how much to invest every month. If you have a specific financial goal, such as buying a house or planning for retirement, you can calculate the SIP amount based on the target corpus, expected returns, and investment horizon.
But what if you don't have a fixed financial goal yet and simply want to start investing? How much should you invest every month? Experts suggest following these five practical steps to arrive at a comfortable SIP amount.
Deduct household expenses, EMIs, insurance premiums, and other financial commitments from your take-home salary to calculate your monthly surplus.
Vedant Gupte, Co-Founder and CEO of investment platform Trackk, told LiveMint that someone earning ₹1 lakh a month should aim to save at least 20% of their income, or ₹20,000, in line with the 50:30:20 budgeting rule.
Charu Pahuja, CFPCM, Group Director and COO of Wise FinServ, said the widely followed 50:30:20 budgeting rule allocates 50% of income to essential expenses, 30% to personal and lifestyle expenses, and the remaining 20% to savings and investments.
Gupte added that before starting a SIP, investors should build an emergency fund covering six months of essential expenses.
Avoid committing your entire monthly surplus to SIPs. If your surplus is ₹20,000, you could start with a ₹10,000 SIP and retain the balance for other needs.
Gupte said investing around half the surplus leaves room to build an emergency fund and manage unexpected expenses. A smaller SIP that you can continue regularly is better than a larger commitment that you may have to discontinue.
Pahuja added that keeping some money aside also provides flexibility during months when expenses are higher.
Your investment horizon should determine the type of fund you consider. Gupte said investors without a specific goal should use their investment horizon as a guide.
Pahuja added that investors with a medium-term horizon may consider a mix of equity and debt or a suitable hybrid fund, depending on their risk appetite.
Do not select a fund simply because it delivered the highest returns last year. Gupte suggested checking:
Once you have assessed your surplus, investment horizon, and risk appetite, decide how much to allocate to mutual funds. Pahuja said an investor planning a ₹10,000 monthly SIP with a long-term horizon and a 70:30 equity-debt allocation could consider the following distribution:
However, investors starting with ₹2,000 or ₹5,000 need not spread their investments across multiple schemes. Even one well-diversified fund suited to their risk profile can serve the purpose, she added.
Increase your SIP amount as your income grows. Pahuja explained that annual step-ups can significantly improve long-term wealth creation.
One can consider the 10-10-10 SIP approach, which involves investing for 10 years, assuming a 10% annual return for illustration, and increasing the SIP amount by 10% every year.
The step-up SIP builds a higher estimated corpus by nearly ₹10.3 lakh.
For someone starting their investment journey, there is no need to wait for the perfect SIP amount. Start with whatever you can comfortably afford today. As your income grows and financial goals become clearer, you can revisit your investment amount and asset allocation, Pahuja added.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.