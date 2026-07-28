Planning to start investing in stock market? Avoid these 5 costly beginner mistakes

With advances in technology and artificial intelligence, the stock market is now increasingly accessible to first-time investors. Still, if you get started with investing in the equity markets without the right approach, it can end up costing you dearly.

While equity market volatility and ups and downs are inevitable, most beginner investors and market participants lose money due to unrealistic expectations, emotion-based decisions, lack of experience, improper understanding of compounding principles, and a lack of objectivity and planning.

To eliminate these mistakes completely, market experts suggest that investors plan their investments properly and make rational decisions. This can make a significant difference in building long-term wealth.

What experts say According to Atish Jain, CEO of Choice Connect, most beginners lose money before they lose conviction. "They chase last quarter's winning stock, invest without an asset allocation plan, and panic-sell on volatility —something they never budgeted for emotionally. My rule for first-time investors: start with a fixed monthly SIP in a diversified Multi-Asset Fund, ignore daily price movement for the first three years, and only pick individual stocks once you've tracked one full market cycle,” he opined.

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Mohit Bagdi, Head of Investment Research & Founding Member of MIRA Money, explains the common mistakes new investors make in day-to-day investing. “This is how mistakes play out when you are a beginner in the stock market. At first, trying with tips which work initially, then you lose money & track of who gave them. Then you buy ‘good names’ everyone talks about, then lose patience when they stay flat for months. Try F&O, which promises quick money and delivers quick losses. You enter stocks after they zoom, only to catch the drawdown. You then chase mutual funds with the highest recent returns, only to see them lag," Bagdi stated.

According to him, most beginners lose money before the market even tests them. They lose it to their own behaviour first, and understanding comes later.

Common investing mistakes investors make in global investing Due to the underperformance of the Nifty 50 index over the last year or so, with the benchmark index delivering a -2.83% return over the last 12 months, the focus of investors and fund managers has shifted towards global investing. Even in this case, there are glaring mistakes investors make while investing globally that deserve mention.

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Viram Shah, CEO & Founder, Vested Finance, touches upon this in detail, stating, “Three things I see repeatedly. Beginners buy two or three familiar names, and that's it. Then, the moment the stock is up 10% (for example), they sell. And then they pull the money back to India. Every withdrawal costs you on conversion. Global investing works if you stay invested, not if you keep trading in and out.”

5 common mistakes beginner investors should avoid 1. Chasing recent winners: When you invest in stocks that have already rallied, it means entering at expensive valuations, with limited upside potential. Strong past performance rarely guarantees future returns.

2. Investing without an asset allocation plan: Before you start investing, you should have a clear understanding of different asset classes, such as stocks, bonds, fixed income, gold, etc. Recklessly concentrating investments in a few stocks or a single asset class increases risk. A diversified portfolio aligned with your financial goals offers a better balance through market cycles.

3. Letting emotions drive decisions: Market volatility and stock valuation drawdowns are inevitable, but panic-selling during corrections can lock in losses and make investors miss eventual recoveries.

4. Following tips and chasing quick profits: Acting on market rumours, following unconfirmed news reports, freely available tips, random text messages or jumping into high-risk products like F&O without adequate knowledge can erode capital. Long-term investing rewards discipline, research and patience over shortcuts.

5. Tracking your portfolio every day: Constantly checking returns, panicking due to the same, can lead to anxiety and impulsive decisions. Wealth creation is driven by consistency, compounding of investments and time in the market, not by reacting to daily price swings.

In short, for first-time investors, success in the equity markets is less about identifying the next multibagger stock and more about staying grounded and avoiding behavioural mistakes.