Planning your child's future? These 4 government-backed investment options can help you start early

If you are a parent looking to give your child a head start in their financial journey, having a well-defined investment plan and choosing suitable savings options can be crucial. Starting early provides a longer investment horizon, allowing savings and investments more time to grow and compound over the years.
Several government-backed investment schemes are available for parents looking to build a corpus for their children. These options are designed to support long-term financial planning with assured and safe returns. Additionally, some schemes may also come with tax benefits. Here are four investment options that parents can consider for their minor child.
The National Savings Certificate (NSC) remains a premier secure investment vehicle offered through India Post. The scheme is designed primarily for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs).
A NSC account can be opened by an adult for themselves or on behalf of a minor (under 18 years of age). Minors who are 10 years or older can also open an account. The scheme currently offers an interest rate of 7.7% per annum, which is revised quarterly by the Ministry of Finance.
Key Specifications of the scheme:
For the first four years, the interest earned is automatically reinvested into the scheme. This reinvested interest is considered a "fresh investment" and qualifies for a tax deduction under Section 123 for that year. However, the interest accrued in the fifth (final) year is not reinvested and is therefore taxable according to the investor’s applicable income tax slab.
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is meants to secure the future of a girl child. As per the scheme's rules, the parents or legal guardian of the child can open an account. Once the girl turns 18 years old, she can take control of the account by submitting a few documents.
The scheme currently offers a competitive interest rate of 8.1%, which is the highest among small savings schemes.
Key Specifications of the scheme:
Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a popular low-risk investment option for the long term. Any Indian resident can start investing in PPF. For children or minor applicants, a parent or guardian can open a joint PPF account which can be converted once the account holder turns 18 years old.
The current Public Provident Fund (PPF) interest rate is 7.1% per annum, which is revised on a quarterly basis as well.
Key Specifications of the scheme:
NPS Vatsalya is exclusively meant for minors, allowing parents to secure their child's financial future. It is regulated and administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory Authority of India (PFRDA) and gives interest between 9.5% to 10%.
Key Specifications of the scheme:
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.