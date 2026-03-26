Planning your daughter’s future? Here are 10 money moves parents must make

Planning your daughter’s future involves investing in products such as Sukanya Samriddhi, mutual funds, PPF, insurance, and health cover while setting clear goals to ensure financial security and long-term growth for her future.

Shivam Shukla
Published26 Mar 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Focus on investing smartly for your daughter’s future financial security and growth.
Focus on investing smartly for your daughter’s future financial security and growth.

Daughters are a blessing. Securing their future and ensuring access to essential opportunities is a responsibility every parent shares. In 2026, this means taking a balanced approach: investing in education, ensuring adequate healthcare coverage and building disciplined savings for long-term goals such as higherr studies, marriage, or even international exposure.

With these priorities in mind, here is a practical checklist to help you plan your daughter’s financial future effectively:

10 key steps to plan your daughter’s financial future

  1. Start with Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY): Open a Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account. Through this, you can earn high tax-free returns. The minimum deposit you can contribute to this scheme is 250, and the maximum deposit in a financial year is 1.5 lakhs. This scheme currently offers an interest rate of 8.2%. You can focus on and build a reasonable corpus for her education or marriage. For complete details, visit the official website at https://www.nsiindia.gov.in.
  2. Define clear financial goals: Taking inflation of 6-8% into account, carefully estimate your child's future education costs and expenses. Post the same, divide them into achievable yearly investments so that your plan remains realistic, measurable and time-bound. Don’t make any plans that are unreasonable or nearly impossible to achieve; a fundamental realisation of your financial reality is critical.
  3. Invest via SIPs in equity mutual funds: To boost the growth potential of the portfolio you have created for your child, you can look to invest in direct mutual fund schemes. There are several types of mutual funds, such as large-, mid-, small-, and flexi-cap. You can discuss these funds with a certified investment advisor and do systematic investments (SIPs) in them as per your risk-taking appetite, current financial health and long-term wealth creation targets. Systematic investment plans help you benefit from compounding and market cycles.
  4. Use Public Provident Fund (PPF): You can aim to invest in a Public Provident Fund, i.e., PPF, yet another lucrative investment option for your girl child. The minimum deposit permitted under this scheme is 500, and the maximum deposit is 1,50,000 per financial year. Furthermore, a loan facility is available from the 3rd financial year up to the 6th financial year. Withdrawal is permissible every year from the 7th financial year. For recent updates and complete details on this scheme, you can visit the official website of the National Savings Institute.
  5. Understand the National Pension System (NPS): In case you wish to build an additional safety net, you can look towards the National Pension System. Many individuals invest in NPS to save taxes under both regimes. Under the old regime, they can claim up to 1.5 lakh under Section 80C and an additional 50,000 under Section 80CCD(1B). Under the new regime, tax benefits are mainly limited to employer contributions. For complete details, you can check out the official website.
  6. Diversify with gold instruments: To protect your child’s portfolio against volatility and capital decimation due to the ongoing geopolitical problems, you can also aim to allocate 5-7% of your wealth towards gold ETFs. ETFs are exchange-traded fundsthat can act as a hedge against inflation and market panic. Several leading financial platforms offer investors the opportunity to invest in Gold ETFs. For example, you can invest in SBI Gold ETF through the official website: https://www.sbimf.com/sbimf-scheme-details/sbi-gold-etf-131
  7. Buy adequate term insurance: Your daughter's future is your responsibility. That is why you should ensure that, even in your absence, your daughter's financial objectives remain secure. An adequate cover of 10-14x of your annual income is a reasonable benchmark for purchasing a term insurance. You should compare schemes and premiums, and choose the best possible scheme to ensure holistic protection of your daughter's financial future.
  8. Get comprehensive health insurance early: On similar lines, in addition to term insurance, you should consider buying a family floater or a child-specific health plan. When starting health plans early in life, premiums are lower; over time, no-claim bonuses build and cover rises, while premiums remain manageable, thus fostering protection against rising medical expenses in the long run. Before locking in on any plans, you should do a fair comparison and understand the terms so you can secure the best possible plans.
  9. Create an emergency fund: In addition to everything else, you should also build a buffer in case you face a sudden job or business loss. To avoid dipping into long-term growth investments such as stocks, mutual funds, or fixed deposits, you should have 6 to 12 months of expenses in liquid form.
  10. Review and rebalance regularly: Once you have started following a well-thought-out investment strategy for your daughter's prosperity, you should diligently continue to track, analyse, and recheck the portfolio annually and adjust it based on changing market conditions. Finally, ensure you continue teaching her financial and management skills as she grows, so she can become a successful person.

Also Read | Turned 60? Here are smart asset allocation strategies for a secure retirement

In conclusion, a disciplined mix of government schemes, bonds, market-related investments and healthcare protection ensures you are not just building wealth, but also safeguarding it. Finally, before taking on any debt or personal loan to fund these objectives, analyse your affordability carefully and consult a certified financial advisor to keep your plan aligned, efficient, and stress-free.

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