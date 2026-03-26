Planning your daughter’s future? Here are 10 money moves parents must make

Start with Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY): Open a Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account. Through this, you can earn high tax-free returns. The minimum deposit you can contribute to this scheme is ₹ 250, and the maximum deposit in a financial year is ₹ 1.5 lakhs. This scheme currently offers an interest rate of 8.2%. You can focus on and build a reasonable corpus for her education or marriage. For complete details, visit the official website at https://www.nsiindia.gov.in .

Define clear financial goals: Taking inflation of 6-8% into account, carefully estimate your child's future education costs and expenses. Post the same, divide them into achievable yearly investments so that your plan remains realistic, measurable and time-bound. Don’t make any plans that are unreasonable or nearly impossible to achieve; a fundamental realisation of your financial reality is critical.

Invest via SIPs in equity mutual funds: To boost the growth potential of the portfolio you have created for your child, you can look to invest in direct mutual fund schemes. There are several types of mutual funds, such as large-, mid-, small-, and flexi-cap. You can discuss these funds with a certified investment advisor and do systematic investments (SIPs) in them as per your risk-taking appetite, current financial health and long-term wealth creation targets. Systematic investment plans help you benefit from compounding and market cycles.

Use Public Provident Fund (PPF): You can aim to invest in a Public Provident Fund, i.e., PPF, yet another lucrative investment option for your girl child. The minimum deposit permitted under this scheme is ₹ 500, and the maximum deposit is ₹ 1,50,000 per financial year. Furthermore, a loan facility is available from the 3rd financial year up to the 6th financial year. Withdrawal is permissible every year from the 7th financial year. For recent updates and complete details on this scheme, you can visit the official website of the National Savings Institute.

Understand the National Pension System (NPS): In case you wish to build an additional safety net, you can look towards the National Pension System. Many individuals invest in NPS to save taxes under both regimes. Under the old regime, they can claim up to ₹ 1.5 lakh under Section 80C and an additional ₹ 50,000 under Section 80CCD(1B). Under the new regime, tax benefits are mainly limited to employer contributions. For complete details, you can check out the official website.

Diversify with gold instruments: To protect your child’s portfolio against volatility and capital decimation due to the ongoing geopolitical problems, you can also aim to allocate 5-7% of your wealth towards gold ETFs. ETFs are exchange-traded fundsthat can act as a hedge against inflation and market panic. Several leading financial platforms offer investors the opportunity to invest in Gold ETFs . For example, you can invest in SBI Gold ETF through the official website: https://www.sbimf.com/sbimf-scheme-details/sbi-gold-etf-131

Buy adequate term insurance: Your daughter's future is your responsibility. That is why you should ensure that, even in your absence, your daughter's financial objectives remain secure. An adequate cover of 10-14x of your annual income is a reasonable benchmark for purchasing a term insurance. You should compare schemes and premiums, and choose the best possible scheme to ensure holistic protection of your daughter's financial future.

Get comprehensive health insurance early: On similar lines, in addition to term insurance, you should consider buying a family floater or a child-specific health plan. When starting health plans early in life, premiums are lower; over time, no-claim bonuses build and cover rises, while premiums remain manageable, thus fostering protection against rising medical expenses in the long run. Before locking in on any plans, you should do a fair comparison and understand the terms so you can secure the best possible plans.

Create an emergency fund: In addition to everything else, you should also build a buffer in case you face a sudden job or business loss. To avoid dipping into long-term growth investments such as stocks, mutual funds, or fixed deposits, you should have 6 to 12 months of expenses in liquid form.