Planning your daughter’s future? Here are 10 money moves parents must make

Daughters are a blessing. Securing their future and ensuring access to essential opportunities is a responsibility every parent shares. In 2026, this means taking a balanced approach: investing in education, ensuring adequate healthcare coverage and building disciplined savings for long-term goals such as higherr studies, marriage, or even international exposure.
With these priorities in mind, here is a practical checklist to help you plan your daughter’s financial future effectively:
In conclusion, a disciplined mix of government schemes, bonds, market-related investments and healthcare protection ensures you are not just building wealth, but also safeguarding it. Finally, before taking on any debt or personal loan to fund these objectives, analyse your affordability carefully and consult a certified financial advisor to keep your plan aligned, efficient, and stress-free.
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