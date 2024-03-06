Planning your retirement: Here is a comprehensive guide
One of the best ways to work on retirement corpus is to look at current expenses and add inflation to it.
I work in the IT sector and plan to retire in 10 years. I have already kept aside ₹50 lakh for my daughter’s education. I have also invested in two properties currently valued at ₹1.2 crore, with an ongoing EMI of ₹34,000 for the next three years. Alongside, I’ve allocated ₹12 lakh in mutual funds and ₹10 lakh in provident fund. My retirement goal includes yearly travels for the initial seven years, requiring ₹5 lakh annually. Are there amu suitable investment avenues and strategies?
—Name withheld on request
