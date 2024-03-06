Planning your retirement: Here is a comprehensive guide

It is always better to evaluate the corpus required for your financial goals as it can help you invest in a planned manner. One of the best ways to work on retirement corpus is to look at current expenses and add inflation to it. If we assume today that you are retiring and to maintain a lifestyle you and your spouse will need ₹75,000 every month, then after 10 years with an inflation of 6% per annum, you will need ₹1.35 lakh monthly at retirement to take care of the same expenses. To evaluate the corpus, we will also need to add post-retirement years. If we assume that as 30 years, you will need a corpus of close to ₹3.20 crore to take care of monthly expenses after retirement. You will need additional ₹24 lakh for your annual post-retirement travel plan for seven years. Hence, you can consider a goal amount of ₹3.5 crore for your retirement. You will have to factor in real estate investment and plans to use it for retirement. As real estate are subjective and growth rates differ based on location and other factors, you must evaluate prospective growth and rental income if you plan to retain these investments.