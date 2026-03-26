Planning your will? Here's the difference between legal heir and nominee, and how estate planning can avoid complication

When it comes to estate planning or succession planning, ensuring clarity of word and intent in the legal document is key to ensuring that your heir(s) do not face any complications when it is executed.
Today, we will discuss the difference between legal heirs and nominees, especially when it comes to inheritance and how timely planning can help eliminate hurdles for your family in case of sudden death.
Under Indian law, those considered as legal heir include the spouse, children and parents of the deceased. In case the deceased does not have immediate relatives, their grandchildren will be considered as the legal heir; and if there are no grandchild(ren) then the sibling(s) of the deceased as considered as legal heirs.
Notably, in the absence of a will, a legal heir certificate becomes an important document to identify and establish relationship of the legal heir with the deceased.
Nominees are usually named or designated by a bank account holder as the receiver of the account's funds in the case of their demise. The aim is to ensure smooth settlement and transfer of assets from the bank without need for legal intervention.
Notably, however, a nominee does not have to be the legal heir and can act as the trustee for the legal heirs, i.e. in case of minor children. The account holder usually designates a trusted person as nominee, which can include children, spouse, sibling, family member, or relative.
“Anyone is free to contest the inheritance of legal heirs, including nominees. However, a nominee cannot claim ownership rights due to the nomination. That being said, the legal heirs would be able to prove their right to such estate, by way of relation (for intestate succession) or will (for testamentary succession),” according to Bijal Ajinkya, Partner at Khaitan & Co.
He added that the legal heirs’ right to estate is not impacted by naming of nominee, subject to certain exceptions — such as life insurance policy.
Explaining further, Tanmay Patnaik, Partner - Private Client Practice at Trilegal that under the the Insurance Act, 1938, certain “beneficial nominees” (such as the spouse, children, or parents of the policyholder) may be treated as having beneficial entitlement to policy proceeds. He however added that judicial interpretation on whether such provisions override succession law not fully settled by the Supreme Court. “For insurance policy proceeds, it is recommended to nominate those individuals who are intended to be the ultimate beneficiaries, and to draft the bequest of the life insurance proceeds under the Will accordingly,” Patnaik advised.
Nikita Seth, Legal Associate at Jotwani Associates noted that a will allows individuals to deviate from statutory succession laws to choose beneficiaries. “If a person dies without a Will, assets are distributed based on personal laws, such as the Hindu Succession Act or Muslim Shariat laws,” she added.
According to Patnaik, the legal heirs retain ultimate entitlement to assets regardless of nomination. He further added that if nominees fail or refuse to transfer the assets, the legal heirs are entitled to initiate civil proceedings to recover the same. “In practice, many financial institutions now expressly communicate to nominees that the nominee’s role is limited to receipt and facilitation of transfer to the rightful heirs,” he said.
Ajinkya noted that when it comes to minor children, a major (parent, sibling, etc.) will hold the asset in a trust as nominee. “If the nominee, does not transfer the assets to the rightful legal heirs, being the minor children – then the minor children, through their legal representatives will have to seek enforcement of title against the nominee,” he added.
Seth concurred that for minors, assets can be held in a fixed deposit or other secure form until they attain majority (age). She added that this is applicable across assets for:
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.