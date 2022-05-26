Play it safe while investing in digital gold

So, what does one pay when buying digital gold? You will be taxed 3% goods and services tax (GST) at the time of purchase as in the case of jewellery. Apart from this, in general, there is a 2.5- 3% (buy-sell spread) difference between the buying and selling price of digital gold. On exit, you have two options. You can sell your digital gold for cash (which gets credited to your bank account) or you can redeem it in the form of physical gold (coins/bars) for delivery. You must redeem a certain minimum quantity. For example, with MMTPC-PAMP and SafeGold, you must redeem a minimum of 0.5 gm and multiples thereof. There is also a redemption cost: cost of minting the gold coins/bars, packaging, insurance and shipping. This is typically a flat charge and does not go up in proportion with the grammage. Costs aside, you also need to check if your area pin code is eligible for delivery. According to Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, Clear, digital gold is taxed similar to physical gold when you sell it. Short-term (holding period of up to 3 years) capital gains, if any, are taxed at your income tax slab rate. Long-term capital gains are taxed at 20.8% with indexation benefit. However, there is no capital gains tax when redeeming it for physical gold.

