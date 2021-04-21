Plenty of issues hinder faceless tax assessment

Very often, given the copious amount of information sought and the format in which it was needed to be compiled, the time given to respond to the notice was insufficient. Many entities were not able to respond in time due to constraints caused by lockdowns or unavailability of staff. A large number of documents were sought, necessitating plenty of time spent in scanning documents and uploading of information in multiple batches, given the capacity constraints for upload of information on the portal at a time. Officers need to be sensitized to the fact that taxpayers should not be put to an undue burden of supplying too much information, which may not really be needed, as it also impacts taxpayer productivity. The time given to provide the information should also be commensurate with the amount of information sought.