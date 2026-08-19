PLFS July 2026: Unemployment falls to 5.1%, rural employment rises and female participation jumps; check 3 major trends

India’s labour market showed a broad improvement in July, with more people participating in the workforce and a higher share of the population actually employed. The unemployment rate also declined, although the improvement was more pronounced in rural India than in urban areas.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s (MoSPI) latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) monthly bulletin showed that the overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for people aged 15 years and above rose to 55.4% in July from 54.4% in June. The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) increased to 52.5% from 51.4%, while the unemployment rate fell to 5.1% from 5.5%.

Rural India drives improvement in labour force participation LFPR measures the proportion of people aged 15 years and above who are either working or available for work and seeking work.

The overall LFPR increased by one percentage point in July, following a decline between March and May and no change in June. Rural India accounted for most of the increase. Rural LFPR rose from 56.6% in June to 58% in July, while urban LFPR increased marginally from 50.1% to 50.4%.

The year-on-year comparison also shows a divergence between rural and urban areas. Overall LFPR rose from 54.9% in July 2025 to 55.4% in July 2026. Rural LFPR increased from 56.9% to 58%, whereas urban LFPR declined from 50.7% to 50.4%.

The increase in actual employment was also led by rural India.

The overall WPR, which measures the proportion of the population that is employed, rose to 52.5% in July from 51.4% in June. Rural WPR increased by 1.6 percentage points to 55.4%, while urban WPR rose only marginally from 46.8% to 47%.

On a year-on-year basis, overall WPR increased by 0.5 percentage point from 52% in July 2025 to 52.5% in July 2026. Rural WPR rose from 54.4% to 55.4%, while urban WPR remained at 47%.

Female labour force participation jumps Female participation recorded one of the sharpest movements in the July data.

Overall female LFPR increased from 32.7% in June to 34.4% in July, a rise of 1.7 percentage points. Rural female LFPR increased from 36.6% to 38.8%, while urban female LFPR rose from 24.8% to 25.3%.

The year-on-year numbers show that overall female LFPR increased by 1.1 percentage points, from 33.3% in July 2025 to 34.4% in July 2026. Rural female LFPR rose from 36.9% to 38.8%. However, urban female LFPR declined from 25.8% to 25.3% over the same period.

The WPR data shows a similar rural-urban divide. Rural female WPR jumped 2.5 percentage points from 34.7% in June to 37.2% in July. Urban female WPR increased more modestly from 22.7% to 23.1%.

Unemployment falls, but urban women see a rise The overall unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above declined to 5.1% in July from 5.5% in June.

Rural unemployment fell sharply from 5% to 4.5%, while urban unemployment remained broadly stable at 6.7%, compared with 6.6% in June. Compared with July 2025, however, urban unemployment was lower, declining from 7.2% to 6.7%.

The gender breakup presents a more mixed picture.

Overall male unemployment declined from 5.3% in June to 5% in July. Rural male unemployment fell from 4.9% to 4.6%, while urban male unemployment stood at 5.9%. On a year-on-year basis, urban male unemployment declined from 6.6% to 5.9%.

For women, overall and rural unemployment declined from June levels. However, urban female unemployment increased from 8.4% in June to 8.8% in July. It was also higher than the overall female unemployment rate of 5.4%. Compared with July 2025, urban female unemployment was broadly unchanged at 8.8% versus 8.7%.