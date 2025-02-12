PM Gati Shakti is an initiative by the Government of India to accelerate infrastructure development through integrated planning and proper execution.
The PM Gati Shakti scheme integrates infrastructure schemes across ministries. It focuses on enhancing connectivity and boosting the competitiveness of Indian businesses. It facilitates efficient project planning and execution.
It encompasses initiatives like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, and UDAN. Apart from the same economic zones like textile, pharmaceutical, and agricultural clusters are also areas of focus. Therefore, by improving connectivity, the scheme aims to boost business competitiveness through the integration of 16 ministries on a single digital platform.
The scheme aims to tackle the traditional lack of coordination between departments, which led to redundancy, loss of money and technical inefficiencies. It ensures activities like laying cables and pipelines are planned and executed together, reducing wasteful expenditure and investments along with saving time.
These pillars help and support in holistic planning and proper project management.
The scheme focuses on using spatial planning tools with imagery from ISRO, developed by BiSAG-N, primarily for swift project planning and execution.
The vision is to boost integrated planning for major infrastructure projects. This has to be done on a holistic basis, not on an individual project basis, ensuring efficient and effective infrastructure development in India.
