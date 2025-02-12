PM Gati Shakti Scheme: Key components, benefits, and vision for India’s future

PM Gati Shakti is an initiative by the Government of India to accelerate infrastructure development through integrated planning and proper execution.

Shivam Shukla
Published12 Feb 2025, 04:33 PM IST
The Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti National Master Plan is a central government project, aimed at revolutionising infrastructure in India. (Photo: Mint)

What is the PM Gati Shakti scheme?

The PM Gati Shakti scheme integrates infrastructure schemes across ministries. It focuses on enhancing connectivity and boosting the competitiveness of Indian businesses. It facilitates efficient project planning and execution.

What are the key components of the PM Gati Shakti plan?

It encompasses initiatives like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, and UDAN. Apart from the same economic zones like textile, pharmaceutical, and agricultural clusters are also areas of focus. Therefore, by improving connectivity, the scheme aims to boost business competitiveness through the integration of 16 ministries on a single digital platform.

What challenges does the PM Gati Shakti scheme address?

The scheme aims to tackle the traditional lack of coordination between departments, which led to redundancy, loss of money and technical inefficiencies. It ensures activities like laying cables and pipelines are planned and executed together, reducing wasteful expenditure and investments along with saving time.

What are the six pillars of the PM Gati Shakti scheme?

The scheme is based on six pillars:

  • Comprehensiveness: A centralized portal integrates all existing and planned initiatives.
  • Prioritization: Departments can prioritize projects through cross-sectoral interactions.
  • Optimization: Coordinated planning and execution ensure optimal resource utilization.
  • Synchronization: Activities of each department are aligned for timely execution.
  • Analytical: Technology and spatial planning tools are leveraged for comprehensive analysis.
  • Dynamic: A dynamic system adapts to evolving project needs.


These pillars help and support in holistic planning and proper project management.

How does the PM Gati Shakti scheme leverage technology?

The scheme focuses on using spatial planning tools with imagery from ISRO, developed by BiSAG-N, primarily for swift project planning and execution.

What is the vision behind the PM Gati Shakti scheme?

The vision is to boost integrated planning for major infrastructure projects. This has to be done on a holistic basis, not on an individual project basis, ensuring efficient and effective infrastructure development in India.

 

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 04:33 PM IST
