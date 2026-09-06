Jan Dhan Yojana: Every fourth account inoperative, Uttar Pradesh tops list; nearly 6 crore have zero balance

PM Jan Dhan Yojana: Every fourth account under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is inoperative, while nearly 5.72 crore accounts had zero balance, according to the Finance Ministry's response to activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur's RTI application. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated6 Sep 2026, 08:30 PM IST
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Every fourth Jan Dhan account is inoperative, while nearly 5.72 crore accounts had zero balance, according to an RTI reply by the Finance Ministry.
Every fourth Jan Dhan account is inoperative, while nearly 5.72 crore accounts had zero balance, according to an RTI reply by the Finance Ministry. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

Jan Dhan Yojana: Every fourth account under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is inoperative, while nearly 5.72 crore accounts had zero balance, as per data given by the Finance Ministry in an RTI reply, PTI reported.

Launched as part of the National Mission for Financial Inclusion in August 2014, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana aims to ensure comprehensive financial inclusion of all households in the country. It provides universal access to banking facilities with at least one basic bank account for every household, financial literacy, and social security cover.

Over 59 crore combined balance in Jan Dhan accounts

The Finance Ministry's Department of Financial Services (DFS) in its response to a Right to Information application by activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur said:

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  • Over 59 crore (59,03,74,907) Jan Dhan accounts hold a combined balance of more than 3.15 lakh crore ( 3,15,179.90 crore), as of 12 August 2026, as per the report.
  • Among states, Uttar Pradesh had the highest overall number of accounts at 10.51 crore, followed by Bihar with 7.01 crore accounts, West Bengal with 5.73 crore accounts, Rajasthan with 3.87 crore and Maharashtra with 3.85 crore accounts.
  • The state-wise data was supplied as part of the RTI response and covered 36 Indian states and Union Territories (UTs).
  • In terms of demographics, the RTI reply dated 1 September added that of the total accounts, 32.89 crore were held by women, including transgender account holders, and 26.14 crore were held by men.

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Jan Dhan accounts with zero balance

  • Meanwhile, over 5.72 crore (5,72,35,490) PMJDY accounts have zero balance.
  • Uttar Pradesh also had the highest number of zero-balance PMJDY accounts at 95.92 lakh, followed by Bihar with 62.35 lakh accounts, West Bengal with 37.20 lakh accounts, Assam with 36.30 lakh accounts, and Maharashtra with 36.04 lakh accounts.

Inoperative PM Jan Dhan accounts

  • Further, over 15.36 crore (15,36,77,009) accounts were classified as inoperative — that's every fourth account.
  • Among states, again the highest number of inoperative PMJDY accounts were in Uttar Pradesh, which had 3.23 crore such accounts. It was followed by Bihar with 1.59 crore accounts, Madhya Pradesh with 1.35 crore accounts, West Bengal with 1.02 crore accounts, and Maharashtra with 97.94 lakh accounts.

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No data on these parameters

According to the response, the government said it does not centrally maintain information on the following:

  • Gender-wise bifurcation of PM Jan Dhan Yojana account balances, zero-balance accounts and inoperative accounts
  • Accounts with balances below 100,
  • Accounts closed in the past five years, and
  • Accounts blocked or frozen due to suspicious transactions or cyber fraud.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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