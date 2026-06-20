PM Kisan 23rd installment today: When, where and how to check ₹2,000 tranche payment status — Direct link here

PM Kisan 23rd installment today: The wait for 23rd installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is finally over as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be releasing the next tranche of ₹2,000 to eligible farmers on 20 June 2026 during an event in Hoogly's Tarakeswar, West Bengal. Under this scheme, commonly known as PM Kisan Yojana, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers welfare will disburse a total of ₹18,880 crore to over 9.44 crore PM-Kisan beneficiaries.

“The Hon’ble Prime Minister will release the 23rd installment of the PM-Kisan on 20th June 2026 from Tarakeswar, Hooghly , West Bengal, ”the official website states.

PM Kisan 23nd installment time: When to check ₹ 2,000 tranche payment status today Over 9.44 crore PM-Kisan farmers will receive funds from the central government's welfare scheme at 3:45 PM, the website said. The event will be livestreamed at pmevents.mygov.in. Under this scheme, eligible farmers are provided with an income support of ₹6,000 per year, divided into three equal installments of ₹2000.

In the previous installment, more than 9,35 crore PM-KISAN beneficiaries received funds on 13 March 2026 through this scheme in which the Centre disbursed ₹18,640 crore via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Moreover, over 2.15 crore women farmer beneficiaries received financial assistance in the 22nd installment. Through the "Know Your Status (KYS)" module available on the PM-KISAN portal, beneficiaries can check their payment status, eligibility, land seeding, Aadhaar linking and e-KYC status.

How to check PM Kisan 23rd installment 2026 status? Follow the steps mentioned below to check PM Kisan 23rd installment 2026 status at pmkisan.gov.in:

Step 1: Visit the official PM-Kisan website at pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Under “Farmer’s Corner” select “Know Your Status" tab link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and security code to check PM Kisan 23rd installment 2026 status.

Step 4: OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Step 5: Enter the OTP on the portal and check payment status.

How to check status of self registered farmer or farmer registered through Common Services Centers (CSC) Step 1: Visit the official PM-Kisan website at pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Under “Farmer’s Corner” select “Status of Self Registered Farmer/ CSC farmers" tab link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the Aadhar number and security code to check status.

PM Kisan Beneficiary List: How to check? Follow the steps provided below to check names of eligible farmers in PM Kisan beneficiary list:

Step 1: Visit the official PM Kisan portal at pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, select ‘Beneficiary List’ tab under ‘Farmers Corner’

Step 3: Provide relevant details about state, district, sub-district, block and village.

Step 4: Clicking on ‘Get Report' for the list of beneficiaries in a particular village.

Chandrababu Naidu to release ₹ 3,125 crore under Annadata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan scheme Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will release ₹3,125.4 crore under the Annadata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan scheme in Amravati on Saturday, PTI reported. This release of funds will benefit nearly 47 lakh farmers across the state.

The beneficiaries not only include 45,69,817 land-owning farmer families but also 1,16,021 farmer families cultivating land under the Forest Rights Act. "Naidu will distribute ₹3,125.4 crore under the Annadata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan scheme at Linganguntla village in Palnadu district tomorrow, extending financial assistance to nearly 47 lakh farmers across Andhra Pradesh," a press release dated 19 June said.

This scheme provides annual financial assistance of ₹20,000 to every eligible farmer family, of which Centre contributes ₹6,000 to beneficiary farmers. The remaining ₹14,000 is provided by the state government as part of the NDA government's Super Six promises.