PM Kisan 24th instalment: ₹2,000 not credited? Step-by-step guide on how to check status, file a complaint

Farmers waiting for financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme need to check a few details if their instalment has not been credited to their bank accounts.

Under the scheme, eligible farmers receive ₹6,000 every year in three instalments. The focus is now on the 24th instalment. However, if the money has not been credited even after the instalment is released, farmers can check their payment status and raise a complaint if required.

What is the PM Kisan scheme? The PM Kisan Yojana was launched in 2019 to provide financial support to eligible farmers across India. So far, 24th instalments have been released under the scheme.

Under the programme, farmers receive ₹6,000 annually in three instalments, with the amount transferred directly to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The Central government has also decided to extend the scheme until 2031, allowing eligible farmers to continue receiving financial assistance.

How to check PM Kisan 24th instalment 2026 status? Farmers should visit the PM Kisan website, pmkisan.gov.in. Click on the 'Know your status' option to check payment and registration details.

Follow the steps mentioned below to check the PM Kisan 24th instalment 2026 status at pmkisan.gov.in:

Step 1: Visit the official PM-Kisan website at pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Under “Farmer’s Corner,” select the “Know Your Status" tab link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and security code

Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Step 5: Enter the OTP on the portal and check the payment status.

How can self-registered and CSC farmers check their status? Farmers who have registered themselves or completed their registration through Common Service Centres (CSCs) can check their registration details online.

Step 1: Visit the official PM-KISAN website at pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Under the Farmer's Corner section, click on "Status of Self Registered Farmer/CSC Farmers".

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar number and the security code to view your registration status.

Also Read | PM Kisan Yojana 22nd installment date soon! When to expect next transfer

How to check the PM Kisan beneficiary list? Farmers can also check the beneficiary list online to verify whether their name is included.

Step 1: Visit the official PM-KISAN portal.

Step 2: Click on the "Beneficiary List" option under Farmer's Corner.

Step 3: Select your state, district, sub-district, block, and village from the respective options.

Step 4: Click on "Get Report" to view the list of beneficiaries in the selected village.

What to do if PM Kisan instalment is not credited? If all the details were correctly filled in and the amount has still not been credited, you can file a complaint through the official PM Kisan Grievance Portal.