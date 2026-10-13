PM Kisan 24th instalment: When will farmers receive ₹2,000? How to check payment status online

The government has yet to announce a release date for the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. As of 13 October, the scheme's official website lists the 23rd instalment, released on 20 June.

Under PM-Kisan, eligible farmer families receive ₹6,000 annually in three equal instalments of ₹2,000, generally paid every four months, according to Press Information Bureau (PIB) notification. The next instalment could arrive during the August-November payment cycle, but the government has not confirmed a date. Farmers should therefore treat expectations of an October payout as tentative.

As of today, the release timeline, date, and time remain unconfirmed, and farmers should rely only on the official government notification and updates on the official PM Kisan website, rather than on social media claims or speculation.

What are salient features of PM-Kisan scheme? In this scheme, eligible farmers who have provided their updated details and meet the basic eligibility requirements receive financial assistance of ₹6,000 annually, in three instalments of ₹2,000 each. These funds are credited directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Farmers can check their registration details, personal data and payment status online to identify any discrepancies or issues that may affect the receipt of benefits.

How to check your PM-Kisan payment status online? Farmers can follow these steps to check their PM-Kisan registration and payment details:

Visit the official website: https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Click on the ‘Know Your Status’ tab Enter your PM-Kisan registration number Enter the captcha code displayed on the screen Click on ‘Get OTP’ and complete the verification process as prompted Once the verification process is complete, the portal will display the available details of your registration and payment status.

What should farmers do if payment is delayed? If the instalment has been released and the funds have not yet reached the registered bank account, check the portal for any pending requirements or payment-related issues.

Depending on the data and information depicted on the official portal, they might need to:

Verify registration details

Re-submit your E-KYC details

Land verification data, or

Link your Aadhaar with your bank account, or

Resolve any other issues through the appropriate official channels Farmers should also check the official PM-Kisan website regularly for recent developments and announcements regarding the 24th instalment.