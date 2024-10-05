PM Kisan Yojana 18th installment to be credited today: How to check eligibility

The PM Kisan Yojana offers eligible farmers 6000 annually in three installments. Farmers must register and update their eKYC to avail the benefits

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated5 Oct 2024, 02:11 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to release the 18th installment of PM Kisan Yojana Scheme on October 5, i.e, today. Under this scheme, all ‘eligible’ farmers would receive a sum of 2000 every four months.

PM Kisan Yojana scheme provides financial aid to all the farming families in India, who have land. A total amount of 6000 is disbursed to the farmers' accounts, in three installments of 2000 each.

PM Kisan Yojana eligibility

Under this scheme, landholder farmer families, who have cultivable land in their name, are eligible. Small and marginal farmers with land up to 2 hectares can avail the benefits of this scheme.

PM Kisan Yojana: How to check eligibility

Farmers who wish to avail the benefits of the scheme, have to get registered, provided they meet the eligibility criteria. Here are the steps through which one can check:


1. Visit the official PM-KISAN website.

2. Go to the beneficiary list page.

3. Select your state, district, sub-district, block, and village.

4. Click on 'Get Report' to see the beneficiary list and check if your name is included. In addition to the online lists, the beneficiary list is displayed at local Panchayats for transparency.

PM Kisan Yojana: Complete KYC

In addition to eligibility, farmers also have to ensure that their eKYC is updated. This has to be done to continue availing the PM Kisan Yojana benefits.

The three modes of eKYC available to farmers enrolled in the PM-KISAN scheme are: OTP based e-KYC, biometric based e-KYC, and face authentication-based e-KYC, according to the PM Kisan website.

OTP-based eKYC is available on the PM-KISAN portal and mobile app.

Biometric eKYC is offered at Common Service Centres (CSCs) and State Seva Kendras (SSKs).

Face Authentication-based eKYC is Available on the PM KISAN Mobile App.

The last PM Kisan Yojana installment was disbursed on June 18.

Key Takeaways
  • The PM Kisan Yojana provides ₹2000 every four months to eligible farmers.
  • Farmers must check and update their eKYC to continue receiving benefits.
  • Eligibility criteria include ownership of cultivable land and being a small or marginal farmer.

First Published:5 Oct 2024, 02:11 PM IST
