From new income-tax rules to GST rate revisions — here's what changed for taxpayers as Modi becomes longest-serving PM

Narendra Modi today, 10 June, achieved a historic milestone by becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister in continuous office. He has completed 4,399 consecutive days in power, surpassing the 4,398-day record held by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
To mark the occasion, Modi is set to chair a conclave of chief ministers, deputy chief ministers and senior leadership from NDA-ruled states and Union Territories (UTs) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi today.
Notably, this also marks 12 years since the formation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. We look at some of the changes the Modi-led NDA has launched for taxpayers over the past 12 years.
Under Modi, India's taxation laws and the tax system have been reworked to adopt a digital-first, simplified approach. Key changes include revisions to Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, updates to the income-tax law and rules and new regulations for income-tax return (ITRs).
Earlier this year, the Finance Ministry notified the new Income-Tax Rules, 2026. The updates reduced the number of tax rules from 399 to 190, while tax forms were cut from 511 to 333. All forms now share the same design and feature clearer text, along with features such as auto-filled data.
The changes aim to make the taxation system easier for businesses and taxpayers to use.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget speeches over the years, announced the new tax regime, introducing different tax slabs and exemption rules to offer a higher ceiling on taxable income for salaried individuals by up to ₹12 lakh annually. The new tax regime slabs are as follows:
Sitharaman last year announced a revision of the GST rates in India to simplify business compliance and reduce cascading tax burdens.
The GST Council revised slabs from four (5%, 12%, 18% and 28%) to two (5% and 18%), plus a special rate of 40% on select items and sin goods. As a result, as many as 375 items, including automobiles, electronics, equipment, kitchen staples and medicines, got cheaper.
The Centre has hiked the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on the equity derivatives segment, a move expected to hit futures and options (F&O) traders. STT on futures will increase to 0.05% from 0.02%, and on options transactions will be raised to 0.15% from 0.1%, from 1 April. This tax is levied on every purchase and sale of securities, such as equity shares, futures and options on recognised stock exchanges.
Any amount received from the buyback of shares will be taxed as capital gains from 1 April. Further, promoter shareholders will have to pay a “differential buyback tax” with an effective rate of 22% for corporate promoters and 30% for non-corporate promoters.
The Budget rationalised Tax Collected at Source (TCS) to ease compliance, reduce refund delays, and address confusion among taxpayers, with effect from April. TCS rates on alcoholic drinks is increased from 1% to 2%; TCS rates on remittance under Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) for overseas tour package have been reduced to a single flat rate of 2% without threshold from the existing dual rate of 5% and 20%; TCS rate for remittance under LRS for education and medical treatment has been reduced from 5% to 2%.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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