From new income-tax rules to GST rate revisions — here's what changed for taxpayers as Modi becomes longest-serving PM

Today marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as India's longest-serving elected PM in continuous office and 12 years since the formation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Against this backdrop, we take a look at some of the changes for taxpayers.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated10 Jun 2026, 11:51 AM IST
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India; Today marks Modi's tenure as India's longest-continuously serving elected PM and 12 years since the formation of the NDA government.
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India; Today marks Modi's tenure as India's longest-continuously serving elected PM and 12 years since the formation of the NDA government. (DPR PMO / File)

Narendra Modi today, 10 June, achieved a historic milestone by becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister in continuous office. He has completed 4,399 consecutive days in power, surpassing the 4,398-day record held by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

To mark the occasion, Modi is set to chair a conclave of chief ministers, deputy chief ministers and senior leadership from NDA-ruled states and Union Territories (UTs) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi today.

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Notably, this also marks 12 years since the formation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. We look at some of the changes the Modi-led NDA has launched for taxpayers over the past 12 years.

What has changed for taxpayers

Under Modi, India's taxation laws and the tax system have been reworked to adopt a digital-first, simplified approach. Key changes include revisions to Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, updates to the income-tax law and rules and new regulations for income-tax return (ITRs).

New income-tax rules

Earlier this year, the Finance Ministry notified the new Income-Tax Rules, 2026. The updates reduced the number of tax rules from 399 to 190, while tax forms were cut from 511 to 333. All forms now share the same design and feature clearer text, along with features such as auto-filled data.

The changes aim to make the taxation system easier for businesses and taxpayers to use.

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New tax regime

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget speeches over the years, announced the new tax regime, introducing different tax slabs and exemption rules to offer a higher ceiling on taxable income for salaried individuals by up to 12 lakh annually. The new tax regime slabs are as follows:

  • Zero tax for income up to 2.5 lakh
  • 5% for income between 2.5 lakh and up to 5 lakh
  • 10% for income between 5 lakh and up to 7.5 lakh
  • 15% for income between 7.5 lakh and up to 10 lakh
  • 20% for income between 10 lakh up to 12.5 lakh
  • 25% for income between 12.5 lakh and up to 15 lakh
  • 30% for income above 15 lakh.

GST rationalisation

Sitharaman last year announced a revision of the  GST rates in India to simplify business compliance and reduce cascading tax burdens.

The GST Council revised slabs from four (5%, 12%, 18% and 28%) to two (5% and 18%), plus a special rate of 40% on select items and sin goods. As a result, as many as 375 items, including automobiles, electronics, equipment, kitchen staples and medicines, got cheaper.

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Corporate perks

  • Meal cards: No taxes for corporate meal cards that cost 200 or less per meal, under the Old Tax regime only. This includes free food and non-alcoholic beverages for employees, and is an increase from the previous 50 per meal.
  • Coupons and gift cards: Corporate gift cards, gift certificates or coupons of up to 15,000 each year are tax-free under the Old Tax regime.
  • Corporate loans: Loans with no interest or interest rates below the market rate are to be taxed, based on the difference between the State Bank of India (SBI) lending rate and the actual rate charged, subject to certain exceptions. However, loans less than 2 lakh and those taken for medical emergencies remain tax-free.
  • Corporate/company vehicle: For vehicles assigned by the employer for work and personal use, a tax of 8,000/month applies to cars with engines up to 1.6 litres, and 10,000/month for bigger vehicles. This amount is under both the Old and New Tax regimes.

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HRA exemption and other allowances

  • HRA: Four new cities added to the list of metros allowed to claim 50% House and Rental Allowance (HRA) exemption. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune have been added to the list, which includes Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. This is under the Old Tax regime.
  • Children's education-related expenses: The exemption for the children's education allowance has increased from 100/month to 3,000/month, per child under the Old Tax regime. Further, the hostel expenditure allowance under the old tax regime has also been increased from 300/month to 9,000/month, per child.
  • Sector allowance: The exemption for the allowance granted to employees working in any transport system has been enhanced from 10,000/month or 70% of the allowance, whichever is lower, to 25,000/month or 70% of the allowance, whichever is lower.

Securities Transaction Tax hike

The Centre has hiked the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on the equity derivatives segment, a move expected to hit futures and options (F&O) traders. STT on futures will increase to 0.05% from 0.02%, and on options transactions will be raised to 0.15% from 0.1%, from 1 April. This tax is levied on every purchase and sale of securities, such as equity shares, futures and options on recognised stock exchanges.

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Buyback taxation

Any amount received from the buyback of shares will be taxed as capital gains from 1 April. Further, promoter shareholders will have to pay a “differential buyback tax” with an effective rate of 22% for corporate promoters and 30% for non-corporate promoters.

Changes to TCS

The Budget rationalised Tax Collected at Source (TCS) to ease compliance, reduce refund delays, and address confusion among taxpayers, with effect from April. TCS rates on alcoholic drinks is increased from 1% to 2%; TCS rates on remittance under Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) for overseas tour package have been reduced to a single flat rate of 2% without threshold from the existing dual rate of 5% and 20%; TCS rate for remittance under LRS for education and medical treatment has been reduced from 5% to 2%.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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