PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: How to get 300 units free electricity and up to ₹78,000 rooftop solar subsidy

Under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the central government provides a subsidy up to ₹78,000 for residential households installing rooftop solar panels. PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13 February 2024 for installing rooftop solar in One Crore households. The scheme is aimed at providing up to 300 units of free electricity per month to 1 crore homes through rooftop solar installations.

What is PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana? According to the Government of India, the scheme provides a Central Financial Assistance (CFA) of 60% of the system cost for 2 kW systems and 40% of the additional system cost for systems between 2 to 3 kW capacity.

The CFA will be capped at 3 kW. At current benchmark prices, this will mean ₹30,000 subsidy for 1 kW system, ₹60,000 for 2 kW systems, and ₹78,000 for 3 kW systems or higher.

How to avail subsidy? Households can apply for subsidy through the National Portal and will be able to select a suitable vendor for installing rooftop solar. The National Portal will assist the households in their decision-making process by providing relevant information such as appropriate system sizes, a benefits calculator, vendor ratings, etc.

Households will be able to access collateral-free low-interest loan products of around 7% at present for installation of residential RTS systems up to 3 kW.

Loans for solar installation Under PM Surya Ghar, SBI and Bank of Baroda offer solar loans at 5.75% p.a. up to ₹2 lakh (floating; official rates as of Jul 2026) and from 7.90% for ₹2–6 lakh, with tenures up to 10 years. PNB, Canara Bank and Union Bank also lend. For systems up to 3 kW, loans up to ₹2 lakh are collateral-free. Applications can be filed via the Jansamarth portal (jansamarth.in) in a single window.

The subsidy is credited directly to your bank account, typically within 30-45 days after DISCOM inspection and redemption request.

Through this scheme, the households will be able to save on electricity bills as well as earn additional income through sale of surplus power to DISCOMs. A 3 kW system will be able to generate more than 300 units a month on average for a household.

The proposed scheme will result in the addition of 30 GW of solar capacity through rooftop solar in the residential sector, generating 1000 BUs of electricity and resulting in a reduction of 720 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions over the 25-year lifetime of rooftop systems.

When will the scheme end? The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is scheduled to close on March 31, 2027.

Entire cost to be subsidised in Delhi In September, the Delhi Government launched a portal for residents to register under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, under which the entire cost of installing solar panels up to 3 kW capacity will be subsidized.