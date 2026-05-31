PM SVANidhi scheme: Street vendors receive loans worth ₹17,800 crore in 6 years; Key points to note while applying

Street vendors across India have availed more than 1.12 crore collateral-free loans worth over ₹17,800 crore under the PM SVANidhi scheme since its rollout in June 2020, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. This highlights the scheme's impact on financial inclusion and economic empowerment.
The Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme completes six years on Monday and so far it has benefited over 75.5 lakh street vendors across urban India, the ministry said. The scheme aims to help eligible applicants in accessing formal credit, adopting digital payments and availing social security benefits.
Launched in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PM SVANidhi scheme was designed to provide street vendors with access to affordable working capital loans, reducing their dependence on informal sources of credit that often charge high interest rates, the ministry said in a statement.
The scheme offers collateral-free loans in three progressive tranches of ₹15,000, ₹25,000 and ₹50,000, along with interest subsidies and credit guarantee support. Additionally, beneficiaries who successfully repay their loans are also eligible for UPI-linked RuPay credit cards with limits of up to ₹30,000.
The ministry noted that digital inclusion has been a major focus of the scheme, with more than 55 lakh beneficiaries onboarded onto digital platforms. These beneficiaries have collectively carried out over 841 crore digital transactions worth nearly ₹8.96 lakh crore.
As part of the scheme, street vendors have also received around ₹800 crore through cashback incentives and interest subsidies, the statement said.
The government said the scheme has significantly expanded access to institutional finance, with nearly 95% of beneficiaries obtaining formal credit for the first time. Meanwhile, approximately 30% of those people subsequently accessed additional loans beyond PM SVANidhi, reflecting improved creditworthiness, the statement stated.
Independent impact assessments conducted in 2023 and 2025 found that beneficiary incomes increased by nearly 20% annually on average, while gains in housing stability, healthcare, education and nutrition were also recorded.
Women account for nearly 46% of beneficiaries, while about 70% belong to marginalised communities, showing the scheme's inclusive outreach.
The government has extended PM SVANidhi till March 2030. To apply for the scheme, individuals can visit the official PM SVANidhi Portal or use a local Common Service Centre (CSC).
The official website of PM SVANidhi scheme mentions a few key points which are necessary for those applying for the scheme. These include:
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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