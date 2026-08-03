PM VBRY: Link Aadhaar with bank account in 8 simple steps to enable Direct Benefit Transfer

PM VBRY beneficiaries can enable Direct Benefit Transfer by linking their Aadhaar with a bank account through NPCI. This guide explains the eight key steps, offline Aadhaar seeding, and how completing the process helps ensure timely incentive payments.

Shivam Shukla
Published3 Aug 2026, 01:19 PM IST
Eligible PM VBRY beneficiaries must link their Aadhaar with their bank account through the NPCI Aadhaar Seeding system to enable Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The process can be completed either online or at a bank branch to ensure the timely credit of government incentive payments.
Eligible PM VBRY beneficiaries must link their Aadhaar with their bank account through the NPCI Aadhaar Seeding system to enable Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The process can be completed either online or at a bank branch to ensure the timely credit of government incentive payments.(Pixabay)

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has shared a simple yet effective step-by-step guide to help beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM VBRY) enable Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to receive incentives.

This process ensures that the eligible beneficiary of PM VBRY can successfully link their Aadhaar to bank accounts and have DBT services enabled, so they can receive the benefits and associated entitlements.

In a recent post on its official X handle, EPFO said, "Are you a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana? Learn how to get your Bank Account DBT enabled so that incentives are credited directly to your bank account."

The social security organization also released a video with the tweet explaining the steps for eligible beneficiaries to link their Aadhaar to their bank account to activate DBT.

According to EPFO, all eligible beneficiaries under the PM VBRY scheme, as well as those covered under other government schemes that use DBT, must ensure that their bank accounts are linked to Aadhaar. Without Aadhaar seeding, incentive payments cannot be credited directly to the beneficiary's account.

Also Read | EPFO: Want to check your provident fund balance, download passbook? Here's how

Here are the steps all eligible beneficiaries must take in order to enable DBT online:

How to enable DBT online in 8 simple steps

EPFO explained how beneficiaries can complete Aadhaar seeding online through the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) portal by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official NPCI website.
  2. Go to the ‘Customer’ section and select the ‘Bharat Aadhaar Seeding Enabler’ option.
  3. Click on the ‘Aadhaar Seeding’ option.
  4. Enter your Aadhaar number in full, as per the instructions.
  5. Select the ‘Seeding option under the ‘Request for Aadhaar’ option.
  6. Choose your bank. Write in the details of where you have your account.
  7. Enter and confirm your bank account number.
  8. Tick the consent box, complete the captcha details, and submit the request.

EPFO added that it generally takes a few working days for the updated Aadhaar seeding status to be reflected in its records. In case the online process fails, beneficiaries are advised to carefully follow the entire process again or contact their respective bank branch.

Offline option also available

Beneficiaries who are not comfortable with the online process or wish to complete it offline can do so by visiting their nearest bank branch with their original documents and Aadhaar card.

Also Read | CBI books Anil Ambani, Reliance Capital for causing EPFO loss of over ₹1,800 cr

They will need to fill out and submit the Aadhaar seeding consent form, after which the bank will cross-check and verify the documents and then update the NPCI mapper accordingly. Once the data is processed, the updated status will be reflected in EPFO records after a few working days.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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