PM VBRY: Link Aadhaar with bank account in 8 simple steps to enable Direct Benefit Transfer

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has shared a simple yet effective step-by-step guide to help beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM VBRY) enable Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to receive incentives.

This process ensures that the eligible beneficiary of PM VBRY can successfully link their Aadhaar to bank accounts and have DBT services enabled, so they can receive the benefits and associated entitlements.

In a recent post on its official X handle, EPFO said, "Are you a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana? Learn how to get your Bank Account DBT enabled so that incentives are credited directly to your bank account."

The social security organization also released a video with the tweet explaining the steps for eligible beneficiaries to link their Aadhaar to their bank account to activate DBT.

According to EPFO, all eligible beneficiaries under the PM VBRY scheme, as well as those covered under other government schemes that use DBT, must ensure that their bank accounts are linked to Aadhaar. Without Aadhaar seeding, incentive payments cannot be credited directly to the beneficiary's account.

Here are the steps all eligible beneficiaries must take in order to enable DBT online:

How to enable DBT online in 8 simple steps EPFO explained how beneficiaries can complete Aadhaar seeding online through the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) portal by following these steps:

Visit the official NPCI website. Go to the ‘Customer’ section and select the ‘Bharat Aadhaar Seeding Enabler’ option. Click on the ‘Aadhaar Seeding’ option. Enter your Aadhaar number in full, as per the instructions. Select the ‘Seeding ’ option under the ‘Request for Aadhaar’ option. Choose your bank. Write in the details of where you have your account. Enter and confirm your bank account number. Tick the consent box, complete the captcha details, and submit the request. EPFO added that it generally takes a few working days for the updated Aadhaar seeding status to be reflected in its records. In case the online process fails, beneficiaries are advised to carefully follow the entire process again or contact their respective bank branch.

Offline option also available Beneficiaries who are not comfortable with the online process or wish to complete it offline can do so by visiting their nearest bank branch with their original documents and Aadhaar card.