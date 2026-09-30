PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana decoded: Salaried employees earning up to ₹1 lakh/month can get DBT benefit—Check details

Announced in Union Budget 2024-25 and launched in August 2025, the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) is a welfare scheme for salaried workers. It aims to provide “employment linked incentives” over a two-year period from 1 August 2025 to 31 July 2027, with an outlay of ₹99,446 crore.
According to the scheme document, incentives shall be paid to employees through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system to their Aadhaar seeded bank account.
The scheme comprises two parts — Part A which incentivises youth entering the workforce for the first time and Part B which incentivises employers to generate and sustain employment. Details are as follows:
The first instalment is paid after six months of service and the second after 12 months of continuous service, following completion of a financial literacy programme. A portion of the incentive is invested in a designated savings instrument, encouraging financial security and savings and can be withdrawn by the employee at a later date.
For this scheme, a first-time EPF-registered employee is any employee with date of joining in an establishment between 01.08.2025 and 31.07.2027 (dates inclusive) and; who was not a contributing member of EPF either with EPFO or Exempted Trust prior to 01.08.2025 and their Contribution is received in EPFO or exempted trust for the first time for the wage month August 2025 or thereafter.
To understand which workers are can enjoy benefits under the scheme and check your eligibility, read through the eligibility criteria for employees as listed below:
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.