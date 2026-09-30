PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana decoded: Salaried employees earning up to ₹1 lakh/month can get DBT benefit—Check details

The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), launched in August 2025, offers employment linked incentives for salaried workers from 1 August 2025 to 31 July 2027, with an allocation of 99,446 crore to boost first-time employment and encourage employers.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published30 Sep 2026, 07:33 PM IST
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The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), offers incentive for first-time salaried workers, with an allocation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99,446 crore to boost employment and encourage employers.
The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), offers incentive for first-time salaried workers, with an allocation of ₹99,446 crore to boost employment and encourage employers. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

Announced in Union Budget 2024-25 and launched in August 2025, the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) is a welfare scheme for salaried workers. It aims to provide “employment linked incentives” over a two-year period from 1 August 2025 to 31 July 2027, with an outlay of 99,446 crore.

According to the scheme document, incentives shall be paid to employees through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system to their Aadhaar seeded bank account.

PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana — What we know

The scheme comprises two parts — Part A which incentivises youth entering the workforce for the first time and Part B which incentivises employers to generate and sustain employment. Details are as follows:

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  • Part A: One-time incentive of up to 15,000, in two installments (each for a maximum of 7,500) to assist first time employees, earning up to 1 lakh per month. The incentive is calculated based on your one completed month EPF wage, capped at 15,000.

The first instalment is paid after six months of service and the second after 12 months of continuous service, following completion of a financial literacy programme. A portion of the incentive is invested in a designated savings instrument, encouraging financial security and savings and can be withdrawn by the employee at a later date.

  • Part B: Support to employers, incentivising creation of additional employment for two years. For employers in the manufacturing sector, the incentives will be provided for four years. Employers are eligible for up to 3,000/month for two and four years respectively, for every eligible additional employee retained for at least six months.

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Who is considered as first-time employee?

For this scheme, a first-time EPF-registered employee is any employee with date of joining in an establishment between 01.08.2025 and 31.07.2027 (dates inclusive) and; who was not a contributing member of EPF either with EPFO or Exempted Trust prior to 01.08.2025 and their Contribution is received in EPFO or exempted trust for the first time for the wage month August 2025 or thereafter.

Are you eligible for the PM-VBRY scheme?

To understand which workers are can enjoy benefits under the scheme and check your eligibility, read through the eligibility criteria for employees as listed below:

  • First-time employee registered with the EPFO
  • Monthly salary of up to 1,00,000
  • Completion of six months of employment in the same establishment
  • UAN activation and authentication through face authentication technology
  • DBT enabled bank account

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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