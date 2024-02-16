What is PM Vishwakarma Yojana? From features to eligibility criteria; all you need to know
Introduced in September 2023 by the Indian government, the PM Vishwakarma Scheme is a central sector initiative designed to offer comprehensive assistance to artisans and craftspeople nationwide. The scheme is named after Vishwakarma, the Hindu god of craftsmen and artisans.
The Prime Minister Vishwakarma Skill Honor (PM VIKAS), commonly referred to as PM Vishwakarma is a program initiated by the Indian government aimed at empowering artisans and craftspeople nationwide.
