The Prime Minister Vishwakarma Skill Honor (PM VIKAS), commonly referred to as PM Vishwakarma is a program initiated by the Indian government aimed at empowering artisans and craftspeople nationwide.

Initiated on September 17, 2023, by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), this program is designed to benefit artisans and craftspeople involved in 18 designated trades, such as blacksmiths, potters, carpenters, weavers, and more.

Objectives of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme encompasses various primary goals focused on providing support and empowerment to artisans and craftspeople in India. Here are some of the pivotal objectives:

Skill and knowledge enhancement: The initiative encourages skill development by organizing training programs and workshops. This enables artisans to enhance their traditional skills, acquire new techniques, and produce improved products. This proactive approach ensures their market relevance and enables them to adapt to evolving demands.

Enhancing quality and productivity: The initiative strives to enhance the quality and productivity of artisans’ work by granting them access to modern tools and equipment. This not only makes their products more appealing to buyers but also has the potential to boost their income.

Enabling financial access: The scheme facilitates access to collateral-free loans and other financial support mechanisms, enabling artisans to overcome a significant barrier to expanding their businesses. This empowers them to invest in raw materials, tools, and marketing, fostering further growth.

Promoting digital integration: The initiative provides incentives for digital transactions, to enhance financial literacy and inclusion among artisans. Additionally, this encourages the establishment of a digital presence for their businesses, expanding market reach and visibility.

Enhancing market connections: Through branding, utilization of e-commerce platforms, and participation in trade fairs, the initiative seeks to fortify market linkages, connecting artisans directly with both domestic and international markets. This strategy opens up fresh sales channels, consequently improving their earning potential.

Safeguarding traditional crafts: The scheme plays a vital role in preserving and promoting India’s diverse heritage of traditional crafts by providing support to artisans and their skills. This commitment ensures the transmission of age-old practices to future generations, allowing these traditions to endure and thrive.

Fostering empowerment in individuals and communities: In essence, the PM Vishwakarma Scheme strives to empower individual artisans and craft communities by equipping them with essential resources and skills, enabling self-sufficiency and fostering economic prosperity. This, in turn, contributes to the broader social and economic development of India.

Eligibility criteria for this scheme

Individuals aged 18 and above, involved in hands-on craftsmanship or artisan work within family-centric traditional trades within the unorganized sector, operating on a self-employment basis, qualify for assistance through the Vishwakarma Scheme. The program currently encompasses 18 distinct trades, such as carpentry, blacksmithing, pottery, weaving, and more.

To access the advantages of this program, it is essential to have the following documents readily available.

Aadhar Card

Voter Identity Card

Proof of Occupation

Mobile Number

Bank Account Details

Income Certificate

Caste Certificate (If Applicable)

How does one benefit from this scheme?

The initiative aims to enhance the quality and accessibility of products and services offered by artisans and craftspeople. It also seeks to facilitate its integration into local and global value chains by offering skill development training, toolkits, enhanced market access through digital platforms, and participation in trade fairs.

The scheme emphasises on integrating artisans into the value chain, connecting them with larger businesses, government projects, and export markets. This enables them to generate higher incomes and make a more substantial contribution to the economy. The program is set to unfold over five years. The goal of encompassing 5 lakh families within the initial year and 3 million families within the entire five-year period reflects a systematic and scalable strategy for executing the scheme.

All potential beneficiaries will be registered at no cost through common service centres (CSCs) utilizing the biometric-based PM Vishwakarma portal. Acknowledgement and skill augmentation constitute pivotal elements of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme for registered artisans.

The scheme’s beneficiaries are recognized through the following:

PM Vishwakarma Certificate: This formal document acts as evidence of engagement in the scheme, acknowledging the artisan’s skills and proficiency in the traditional trade. It has the potential to boost credibility and market appeal.

PM Vishwakarma ID Card: Serving as a means of identification and verification, this card validates the artisan’s involvement and skills, opening doors to diverse benefits and opportunities within the scheme.

Skill enhancement is possible with the following

Foundational training: Spanning a period of five to seven days, this program addresses fundamental skills pertinent to the particular trade, to enhance quality, productivity, and efficiency.

Advanced training: This 15-day program is designed for individuals aiming to refine their skills and explore innovative techniques. It has the potential to unlock opportunities for the creation of higher-value products and services.

Training allowance: Participants are provided with a daily stipend of ₹500 throughout the training period to address basic expenses and promote active participation.

In essence, the scheme’s acknowledgement and skill enhancement components synergize to empower those it serves.

Additionally, the PM Vishwakarma Scheme provides an array of advantages to eligible artisans and craftspeople, including:

Tool kit incentive: Receive e-vouchers worth up to ₹15,000 to acquire the necessary tools and equipment essential for their respective trades.

Financial assistance: Avail collateral-free “Enterprise Development Loans" with a total limit of up to ₹3 lakhs, disbursed in two instalments of ₹1 lakh and ₹2 lakhs, at a concessional interest rate of 5%.

Digital transaction incentive: Earn Re 1 per transaction for a maximum of 100 transactions per month, promoting the adoption of cashless transactions.

Promotional support: Receive assistance from the National Committee for Marketing (NCM) in various areas, including quality certification, branding, promotion, e-commerce connectivity, participation in trade fairs, advertising, and publicity.

Process to apply to the Vishwakarma Scheme online

The online application process for the PM Vishwakarma Scheme is straightforward and can be accomplished through a few simple and user-friendly steps. These include:

Official site: Access the scheme’s official website.

Enrolment: Select the “Register" option. Complete the process by providing your mobile number and undergoing an Aadhaar e-KYC.

Craftsperson enrollment form: After registration, proceed to “Apply Online For Artisan Registration Form".

Form completion: Thoroughly complete the application form with precise details, including your name, skill set, Aadhaar number, and other necessary information.

Documentation: Upload scanned copies of necessary documents such as Aadhaar card, bank details, skill certificate, etc. (Refer to the official website for the exact list of required documents).

Application submission: Carefully review your application before submitting it. Upon submission, you will receive an application ID for tracking purposes.

The Indian government intends to create a specialized mobile application for the scheme. This app will provide artisans and craftspeople with a convenient and accessible platform to register, monitor their application status, access scheme information, and potentially utilize other services.

