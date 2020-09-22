PMC Bank depositors may not get all the money, but need to pay TDS

However, there is a flip side too. Depositors who are not business owners must pay tax on the interest income even though they may not have access to their money. “Tomorrow if a bank is liquidated or the depositor gets only a part of the money he has kept with the bank, there is no provision to claim back TDS," said Naveen Wadhawa, deputy general manager, Taxmann.com, a platform that provides tax research-related services. Besides TDS, the ones in higher tax brackets will also lose out on the additional tax they would have paid, since TDS banks only deduct tax at 10%.