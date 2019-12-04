PMC case shows why dual regulation doesn’t work

Chirag Sanghani,42, a resident of Mumbai, was in Jaipur on 23 September when he got an SMS from his bank and calls from his relatives that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has restricted withdrawals from Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank for the next six months. The news came as a shock to Sanghani, a businessman, as he had all his cash and savings parked in the current, savings and fixed deposit accounts in the Sion branch, one of the first branches of PMC Bank in Mumbai. While his business has come to a standstill over the past two months, Sanghani is struggling to pay even the school fees of his son and is surviving on loans from friends and relatives. Similarly, Mumbai-based Jogendra Jai Prakash Mishra, 46, sold his house to pay off a business debt and parked the remaining proceeds in PMC Bank to start a new business. He is now selling his wife’s ornaments for daily expenses. Sanghani and Mishra are among lakhs of depositors who had opened an account with PMC Bank impressed by their services and the fact that it remained open on all seven days.

It’s been over two months since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) restricted withdrawals from the bank on account of major financial irregularities, and depositors like Sanghani and Mishra are still waiting to get access to their hard-earned money. Right now, the maximum amount depositors can withdraw is ₹50,000 of the total balance in their accounts, and another ₹50,000 in case of a medical emergency, marriage or education, on production of documentary evidence. As on March 2019, PMC Bank had deposits of about ₹11,600 crore.

The fault lines

The root cause behind the collapse of PMC Bank, which has branches in seven states, is that it lent over 70% of its loan book to a single real estate firm, Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), through at least 21,000 fake accounts. HDIL is currently undergoing bankruptcy proceedings.

What made things worse is the dual regulatory structure and inefficient audits. “The problem in cooperative banks is dual regulation. While financial supervision is under RBI, the control over management is with the state and central governments. RBI lays down capital adequacy, income recognition, asset classification and provisioning norms for cooperative banks but cannot change the management of these banks, except in an emergency," said Vinod Somani, senior partner, KG Somani and Co., a chartered accountancy firm.

Scams and investor losses are also linked to the poor internal capacity of regulators. RBI does conduct periodic audits of co-operative banks but the lack of knowledge of RBI inspectors, at times, leads to failure in detecting such frauds. “The inspectors of RBI at times are not professionally (aware of all circulars and regulations fully) equipped to detect such financial frauds. This is why they may come under the management’s pressure and at times fail to report such frauds," said Gopal Kumar Kedia, former vice-chairman of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and a former judge at the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.

The PMC Bank case exposes chinks in the regulatory armour, but it’s not the first one to do so. Many co-operative banks have collapsed in the past. Depositors of Ahmedabad-based Madhavpura Mercantile Cooperative Bank faced a similar situation in the late ’90s. The bank closed down due to its high loan exposure to Ketan Parekh, a stockbroker and the main accused in India’s biggest stock market scam. Around 150,000 customers of CKP Co-operative Bank met a similar fate after it was closed in 2014 and have been facing restrictions on withdrawals ever since.

Possible solutions

First and foremost, co-operative banks need to be brought under a single regulatory mechanism, preferably RBI. “Recently, the finance minister shared that the government would bring a legislation to effectively regulate cooperative banks so that they also follow prudential norms applicable to commercial banks," said Sethurathnam Ravi, former BSE chairman, and founder and managing partner, Ravi Rajan & Co. LLP, a chartered accountancy firm.

Second, bank audits need to happen in an unbiased way. “Prior to 2010, RBI used to appoint auditors for public sector and co-operative banks. But in 2010, government changed the regulations to allow banks to appoint auditors on their own from the list of auditors approved by RBI and compiled by ICAI. This should change to ensure unbiased audits," said Kedia.

Also, strict action should be taken against auditors for misreporting. “In some foreign countries, strict action is taken against auditors if they are found guilty of professional negligence or misconduct. However, in India, although provision of penalties are there for misreporting of facts, it’s rarely implemented," Kedia added.

Third, there is a need to detect frauds, such as those seen in PMC Bank and Punjab National Bank cases, before they happen. Use of technology and data analytics can be a probable solution, said Usha Thorat, former deputy governor, RBI. “If the management is involved, there is very little that banking supervision can do to avert frauds of the kind seen in PMC Bank. It is perhaps time to think of a completely new IT-based way of checking the integrity of accounts that auditors will need to do. Are there any technology solutions supervisors could use? Are there big data analytical approaches to checking out conflicts of interest and connected lending ? These are questions that perhaps one needs to explore, given the reality of increasing use of technology even in perpetrating frauds," she said.

Co-operative banks are no strangers to PMC-like scams but it’s the depositors who ultimately suffer. The failure of a dual regulatory structure and the inept role of auditors have come to light many a times, and it’s time for some regulatory tightening as well as some innovative thinking at RBI’s end.