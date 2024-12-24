The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana provides financial support to farmers for crop losses due to natural disasters. Farmers can report losses online and receive compensation directly in their bank account

The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was started by the Indian government to aid farmers by providing them with financial support following a loss. By using the official website, farmers can report crop losses and receive compensation from the government. The program covers all crop losses brought on by natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, cyclones, and droughts.

Official website to check the PMFBY Status 2025 The official website to check the PMFBY Status 2025 is pmfby.gov.in.

PMFBY: Eligibility All the farmers of India who have suffered crop loss are eligible to avail the benefits of the Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY)

PMFBY: Benefits The Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) helps farmers by providing compensation for their losses due to natural calamities. This financial support allows farmers to focus on farming without the stress of unpredictable weather events. Once approved, the compensation amount is directly transferred to the farmer’s bank account. This scheme also promotes financial independence for farmers. Additionally, farmers can conveniently check the status of their applications online, eliminating the need for in-person visits.

PMFBY Status check: A step-by-step guide All applicants who have already applied can now visit the official PMFBY website to check their PMFBY status and beneficiary list at @pmfby.gov.in.

Once on the official website's homepage, the applicant should click on the "Application Status" option.

A new page will appear on the screen, where the applicant needs to enter their receipt number and captcha code.

After entering the details, the applicant should review the information and click the "Check Status" option to complete the process. In other news, authorities discovered that almost 1.75 lakh farmers in eight districts of Maharashtra had provided false information, according to officials, PTI reported. The state agriculture department has requested that farmers in the districts of Solapur, Pune, Satara, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Beed be disqualified from the crop insurance program due to the alleged misconduct they committed. They added that out of these eight districts, Solapur stands at the top of the list since inconsistencies were discovered in the data submitted by up to 36,438 farmers.