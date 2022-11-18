PMS, AIF assets set to cross ₹30 lakh crore in next 3 years: Report1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 02:10 PM IST
AIFs have witnessed a staggering growth of 42.5 % YoY, while PMS in India has witnessed a healthy rise of 23.2%
Portfolio management services ( PMS) and alternative investment fund (AIF) assets are set to expand 2.5 times over the next three years as markets touch new highs, PMS Bazaar said in its annual summit. The current asset size of ₹12 lakh crore would grow to ₹30 lakh crore in the next three years at the current growth rates.