PMS, AIF assets set to cross 30 lakh crore in next 3 years: Report

“In line with the growth of wealth - as well as the wealthy in India - the Alternates space has been evolving rapidly to meet the requirements of the burgeoning UHNI segment. One can understand the potential of this industry if one just looks back at China in 2007, which was at a similar stage of evolution in terms of the financial landscape. At the very least, the industry has the potential to grow 3x in the next 5 years in line with the growing aspirations of a wealthy India. While global alternate products are a good reference point, I believe that the Indian alternates industry will build its own ecosystem interfacing with regulators through strong industry associations," said Vikaas M Sachdeva , Managing Director, Sundaram Alternates.