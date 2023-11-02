PMS, AIF industry estimated to expand at 26% CAGR to ₹43 lakh crore by 2028: PMS Bazaar
The alternative investment industry in India has experienced a remarkable surge, outpacing mutual funds with twice the growth rate over five years.
As per a recent study by PMS Bazaar, the alternative investment sector in India, which encompasses Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), has experienced significant growth, surpassing the growth of conventional mutual funds in recent years.