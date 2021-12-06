PMS and AIF industry set to cross 50 lakh crore in next 10 years: Report

Vikas M Sachdeva, chief executive officer, Emkay Investment Managers, said, “Recent years have seen the global alternative industry grow at a rapid pace. This is largely driven by a need to enhance returns and increase diversification. This growth is also supported by external conditions such as lower interest rates, availability of information, the maturation of emerging markets, and a structural change in capital formation. Given the current state of the industry, and the recent developments in regulations it is expected that India’s alternative industry will follow the global trend and take a greater share of India’s investable universe."