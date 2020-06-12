Home >Money >Personal Finance >PMS is meant for HNIs

A PMS or portfolio management service is a financial product in which a portfolio of stocks is managed professionally. A PMS is meant for high net-worth individuals (HNIs). In a PMS, stocks are held in your own name and no units are issued against them.

The investment threshold is 50 lakh. You are liable to pay tax on the realized profits of a PMS every year even if you have not redeemed the money. A PMS can be discretionary, in which you give the manager the authority to conduct trades without your approval or non-discretionary in which the manager seeks approval every time.

Like mutual funds, PMS products are regulated by Sebi. Check the strategy, fee structure and track record of the PMS before investing in this high-risk product.

