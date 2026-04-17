PMS or AIF: Where are HNIs finding better risk-adjusted returns?

If you are investing serious money, the question is not just “what returns will I get?” It’s also “how are those returns coming, and what am I taking on to get them?” That’s where the PMS vs AIF debate actually begins.

Both are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Both need large capital. Both are positioned as more advanced than mutual funds. But once you move past that, they start to feel very different in how they work and what they offer.

With PMS, it’s your portfolio. The stocks sit in your demat account, and the manager is making decisions specifically for you. With AIFs, your money is part of a larger pool, and that pool gets invested across different opportunities, sometimes even outside public markets. That basic difference ends up shaping everything else - returns, risk, liquidity.

What the Numbers Actually Say When you look at actual performance data, PMS tends to feel more steady.

Studies show that top PMS strategies have generated around 60 basis points of excess return per month over benchmarks. More importantly, roughly 7 out of 10 PMS strategies have beaten their benchmarks. That’s not easy, especially in markets where beating the index itself is tough.

What stands out is that this performance hasn’t come from taking wild risks. Many PMS portfolios have managed similar - or sometimes even lower - volatility than the market. In simple terms, they’ve done a decent job of giving better returns without making the ride much rougher.

Also Read | How SEBI’s new rules bring clarity to HNI family wealth succession

AIFs don’t follow a single pattern like this. Some strategies do very well, especially the ones that can hedge or go both long and short. But others can struggle, especially when markets turn. On average, their excess returns have been slightly lower - closer to 50 basis points - and not as consistently above benchmarks.

So it’s not that AIFs don’t perform. It’s just that outcomes vary a lot more.

Risk Feels Different Here With PMS, risk is easier to see.

Most portfolios are fairly focused - maybe 15 to 25 stocks. If those ideas work, returns can look very strong. But if a few key bets don’t play out, the portfolio can fall more than the market. There’s no hiding from it. You can see exactly what’s going on.

AIFs spread things out differently. They invest across strategies and asset classes, so they are not fully tied to how equities perform. Some even hedge positions to limit losses. That sounds comforting, but it also makes things less clear. You may not always know what is driving returns at any given point.

And then there are practical issues. AIF investments are often less liquid, harder to value, and not always easy to track closely.

So while PMS risk is right in front of you, AIF risk is more layered - it sits in the structure and the strategy itself.

Taxes Make a Real Difference The return you see is not the return you keep.

With PMS, things are more in your control. Since investments are in your name, you decide when to sell. You can adjust positions, book losses if needed, and manage how gains are taxed. Over time, this flexibility can make a noticeable difference.

Also Read | PFRDA chief calls for perpetual funds, deeper AIF exit market

AIFs work differently depending on the category. In some cases, income flows through to you. But in Category III AIFs, tax is paid at the fund level. So part of the return gets reduced before it even reaches you.

This doesn’t always show up clearly when you first look at performance numbers, but over time, it adds up.

Liquidity: Something You Notice Late Liquidity usually doesn’t feel important - until you need it.

With PMS, you generally have the option to exit periodically. You also know what you own at any point.

PMS, you generally have the option to exit periodically. You also know what you own at any point. With AIFs, money is typically locked in for years. Once you commit, you’re in for the full cycle. That’s why PMS feels more comfortable if you like having the option to access your money when needed. AIFs are more for situations where you’re okay putting money away and letting it sit there for a few years without worrying about it too much.

So, What Should You Take Away? If you go strictly by the data, PMS has been more consistent in delivering risk-adjusted returns in Indian equity markets. It’s easier to track, easier to understand, and often more efficient after taxes.

AIFs are not trying to do the same job. They open doors to things PMS cannot provide: private deals, structured strategies, and hedged approaches. But along with that comes more variation, less visibility, and longer timelines.

In practice, most experienced investors don’t treat this as an either-or decision. PMS often becomes the core - the steady part of the portfolio. AIFs sit around it, adding diversification and access to different kinds of opportunities.