PMS providers need to start disclosing historical NAV of their strategies
Summary
- If you want the return data to reveal all its secrets, you will need to undertake a factor-based analysis for which historical NAV is needed
Occasionally, clients send us details of portfolio management services (PMS) product offerings for our feedback. Our general view is that all PMS offerings are guilty unless proved innocent. This is because it’s difficult to decipher their investment strategy and compare their performance against the right benchmark. If PMS providers can disclose the historical net asset value (NAV) in a convenient manner, it can make the job of evaluating them much easier.