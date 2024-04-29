Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  PMS providers need to start disclosing historical NAV of their strategies

PMS providers need to start disclosing historical NAV of their strategies

Ravi Saraogi

  • If you want the return data to reveal all its secrets, you will need to undertake a factor-based analysis for which historical NAV is needed

Regulations have made good progress in mandating various disclosures to make PMS more transparent.

Occasionally, clients send us details of portfolio management services (PMS) product offerings for our feedback. Our general view is that all PMS offerings are guilty unless proved innocent. This is because it’s difficult to decipher their investment strategy and compare their performance against the right benchmark. If PMS providers can disclose the historical net asset value (NAV) in a convenient manner, it can make the job of evaluating them much easier.

Occasionally, clients send us details of portfolio management services (PMS) product offerings for our feedback. Our general view is that all PMS offerings are guilty unless proved innocent. This is because it’s difficult to decipher their investment strategy and compare their performance against the right benchmark. If PMS providers can disclose the historical net asset value (NAV) in a convenient manner, it can make the job of evaluating them much easier.

But is historical NAV really needed if a PMS provider supplies information on past return performance? Yes, since past returns hide more than they reveal. If you want the return data to reveal all its secrets, you will need to undertake a factor-based analysis (FBA) for which historical NAV is needed.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

But is historical NAV really needed if a PMS provider supplies information on past return performance? Yes, since past returns hide more than they reveal. If you want the return data to reveal all its secrets, you will need to undertake a factor-based analysis (FBA) for which historical NAV is needed.

Let’s take the example of two mutual fund schemes to see how powerful FBA can be. Between January 2017 and December 2020, the Axis Bluechip Fund returned a 20% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate). During the same period, the HDFC Top 100 Fund returned only a 11% CAGR. Starting in 2021, the tables turned. From January 2021 to December 2023, HDFC Top 100 returned a 23% CAGR whereas Axis Bluechip lagged at a 10% CAGR.

Read more: Motilal Oswal Financial Services is offering up to 9.7% on its latest bond issue. Should you invest?

To understand what was going on, you would need to look at the funds’ detailed portfolio holdings—not only current, but historical as well. This portfolio holdings data will need to be analysed to check the investment strategy of the fund—growth or value tilt, mid- and small-cap exposure, sectoral exposure, etc. Such an exercise can be challenging for even an expert, let alone the average investor.

This is where FBA comes to the rescue as it can do all the above by relying solely on a fund’s historical NAV. This is because the fund NAV already encapsulates all the information like investment strategy, portfolio construction, market cap exposure, etc. FBA is a statistical technique that can magically extract all this information from the historical NAV data.

Using the Fama-French “five-factor model", FBA breaks down the return earned by a fund into five factors—market risk, size, value, profitability and investment. If the FBA analysis shows that the market risk is significant, it means the fund in question is a closet indexer. If the size factor is significant, it means the manager has a small-cap tilt in the portfolio. And if the value factor is significant, the fund is running a value strategy.

Read more: Tax filing is open, but why delaying until 15 June might be wiser

Coming back to our example, applying FBA over the period 2017 to 2023, we see that the value factor was highly significant for HDFC Top 100, and not so for Axis Bluechip. Value stocks were having a terrible run until 2021, post which they made an impressive recovery, and this in turn explains the performance of the two funds. Armed with this analysis, you can judge whether the outperformance of a fund is due to superior stock selection or due to being at the right place at the right time.

Another area where FBA is useful is return benchmarking. As required by regulations, most equity PMSes benchmark their performance against the Nifty 50 or Sensex 30, irrespective of the investment strategy they are using. If a manager is primarily running a mid- and/or small-cap strategy, how appropriate are these benchmarks?

With FBA, the investor can self-determine the exact strategy the PMS manager is following and choose an appropriate benchmark. For instance, if the analysis of the historical NAV suggests that the size factor is significant, the manager’s performance needs to be benchmarked to small- or mid-cap indices.

Regulations have made good progress in mandating various disclosures to make PMS more transparent. Including a requirement to provide time-series data of historical NAV will further improve transparency. This single data point can be more illuminating than the bulkiest marketing presentation.

Ravi Saraogi is a Sebi registered investment adviser (RIA) and co-founder of www.samasthiti.in.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.