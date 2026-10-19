PM-VBRY: Financial literacy course must for new EPFO members to get ₹15,000 incentive—eligibility, how to claim it

First-time employees entering India’s formal workforce can receive a government incentive of up to ₹15,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY). However, completing the required period of employment is not sufficient to receive the full benefit. Eligible workers must also complete a prescribed financial literacy course to qualify for the second instalment.

The scheme aims to promote formal employment by encouraging workers to join the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) system. The incentive is paid directly to eligible employees, subject to specified eligibility criteria and payment conditions.

Who is eligible for ₹ 15,000 benefit? The employee incentive falls under Part A of PM-VBRY. To qualify, an employee must meet several conditions.

First, the individual must not have been a contributing member of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), either through the EPFO or an exempted provident fund trust, before August 1, 2025.

The employee must join an eligible establishment between August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2027. The monthly gross salary must not exceed ₹1 lakh, and the employer must be registered with the EPFO or operate an exempted provident fund trust.

Applicants must also be Indian residents with Aadhaar-linked bank accounts to receive payments through direct benefit transfer.

Simply changing jobs does not make an employee eligible. Workers who contributed to EPF before August 1, 2025, are excluded from the first-time employee category, even if they subsequently join another company. Eligibility also depends on EPF contributions being received for the first time for the wage month of August 2025 or later.

How and when will the incentive be paid? The maximum incentive is ₹15,000, calculated according to the applicable wage-linked formula and scheme conditions. It is paid in two instalments during the first year of employment.

The first instalment of up to ₹7,500 becomes payable after six months of continuous service. The second instalment is payable after completing 12 months of continuous service and meeting the financial literacy requirement.

The actual amount may vary depending on the applicable calculation. Employees should also check the scheme’s payment provisions because a portion of the second instalment may be placed in a designated savings instrument. The entire amount may not necessarily be available as immediately withdrawable cash.

Financial literacy course required for second instalment The prescribed financial literacy course is a condition for receiving the second payment. Employees who complete 12 months of service but fail to fulfil this requirement may not qualify for the remaining benefit.

The course is intended to improve workers’ understanding of savings, money management and financial products. Eligible employees should check the EPFO Member Portal for instructions and ensure that their Universal Account Number (UAN), Aadhaar details and bank information are accurate.

What should employees verify? Workers should check their EPF membership history, joining date, salary eligibility and employer coverage before expecting payment. They should also confirm that the employer has correctly reported employment details and that the required EPF contributions have been received.

The incentive is separate from regular provident fund contributions accumulated through salary deductions and employer contributions.

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Employers can also receive incentives Part B of PM-VBRY provides incentives to eligible employers creating additional formal jobs. Employers may receive up to ₹3,000 per month for each qualifying new employee, subject to the scheme’s conditions and additional-hiring requirements.

The support generally runs for two years, while eligible manufacturing establishments can receive it for up to four years.