Punjab National Bank (PNB) is offering a special 680-day fixed deposit (FD) with interest rates of up to 7.65% per annum. The scheme has separate rates for regular and senior citizen investors, making it an option for those seeking fixed returns over a tenure of less than two years.

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But how much can an investor earn by putting ₹5 lakh or ₹10 lakh in this special FD? What are the rules, and how can it be booked? Here is a breakdown of the rates and estimated returns across customer categories.

PNB 680-day FD: Interest rates across customer categories PNB offers regular customers 6.90% per annum on this scheme. Senior citizens get an additional 0.50%, while super senior citizens get a higher rate of 7.65%.

The complete details of the interest rates are as follows:

Note: The rates discussed above are illustrative. For complete details refer to the official website of the respective lending institution.

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The 680-day tenure works out to about 1 year, 10 months and 10 days, offering an alternative to conventional 1-year and 2-year FDs and more flexibility in choosing a tenure.

How much interest will you earn on ₹ 5 lakh and ₹ 10 lakh? Returns on this FD depend on the amount invested, the investor's category and the applicable interest rate. Below is an illustrative calculation, using quarterly compounding, of the interest earned on deposits of ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh over 680 days.

Estimated returns on a ₹ 5 lakh FD

Note: The calculations are illustrative only.

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Estimated returns on a ₹ 10 lakh FD

Note: The calculations are illustrative only.

These figures are indicative estimates based on a 680/365-year period and quarterly compounding. Actual maturity proceeds may vary depending on PNB's calculations and terms and conditions. Taxation and tax deducted at source (TDS) may also affect post-tax returns.

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How to book PNB's 680-day FD online? You can book this FD without visiting a branch. PNB offers these channels:

PNB One app: Customers can book the FD through the bank's mobile banking app. 2. Internet banking: Deposits can be booked on PNB's internet banking portal at ibanking.pnb.bank.in.

3. WhatsApp banking: Customers can access banking services on 9264092640, subject to applicable terms.

For more details, visit PNB's website at pnb.bank.in or call the toll-free helplines 1800 1800 and 1800 2021.

What should FD investors consider? The headline interest rate matters, but it should not be the only factor. Investors should also weigh their financial position, debt liabilities, liquidity needs and family responsibilities, and seek professional advice if needed.

Premature withdrawal conditions, applicable penalties and taxation on FD interest should also be checked before investing.

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Disclaimer: Interest figures are illustrative estimates and may vary according to bank terms and applicable taxes. Investors should verify the latest FD rates and conditions on PNB's official website before booking a deposit.

About the Author Shivam Shukla Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycon...Read More ✕ Shivam Shukla Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in