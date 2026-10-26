PNB account holders alert! These accounts will be closed after November 10 - here is why

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has issued an important alert to customers holding inactive bank accounts. The public sector lender has announced that certain accounts that have remained unused for more than three years and have a zero balance could be closed after November 10, 2026.

The bank has asked affected customers to complete their Know Your Customer (KYC) formalities and reactivate their accounts before the deadline to avoid disruption to banking services.

According to PNB's notice issued on October 26, the move is aimed at preventing the potential misuse of long-inactive accounts and reducing the risks associated with maintaining them.

Which PNB bank accounts will be closed after November 10? The bank's latest notice applies to accounts that meet two specific conditions.

First, the account must not have recorded any customer-initiated transaction or operation for more than three years as of September 30, 2026.

Second, the account must have a zero balance.

This means customers who have not used their accounts since before September 30, 2023, and have no money remaining in them could be affected. However, not every inactive PNB account will automatically be closed. The bank's latest notice specifically targets accounts meeting both conditions.

For example, a customer who opened a PNB savings account several years ago but stopped using it and has maintained a zero balance may need to take action before the deadline.

The bank said the closure exercise is intended to prevent such accounts from being misused and minimise associated security risks.

How can PNB customers prevent their accounts from being closed? Customers whose accounts fall under the specified category have until November 10, 2026, to complete the necessary formalities.

PNB has advised account holders to visit their respective bank branches, submit updated KYC documents and request reactivation of their accounts.

According to the bank's official guidelines, customers seeking to reactivate an inoperative account generally need to submit a request letter along with valid identity and address documents.

Accepted documents include Aadhaar, passport, driving licence and voter ID, among other officially valid documents. Customers may also need to provide their PAN or Form 60.

Once the bank verifies the documents and completes the required checks, the account can be restored to operative status.

PNB's general guidelines also provide for reactivation requests through non-home branches, subject to applicable verification requirements. Customers who are unsure whether their accounts are affected should contact their bank branch before the November 10 deadline.

When does a bank account become inactive? According to PNB's official guidelines, a savings or current account is classified as inoperative if there are no customer-induced transactions for a continuous period of 24 months.

Customer-induced transactions include financial activities such as deposits and withdrawals, as well as certain non-financial activities initiated by the account holder.

These may include authenticated balance enquiries, requests for cheque books, changes to transaction limits and KYC updates through permitted banking channels.

However, the bank's latest account closure notice uses a different threshold. It specifically concerns accounts that have remained unused for more than three years and have a zero balance.

Therefore, an account being classified as inoperative after two years does not automatically mean it falls under the latest closure exercise.

What should customers do before November 10? PNB customers who maintain multiple savings accounts, particularly accounts opened for previous employment, salary payments or other purposes, should check whether any of them have remained unused for several years.

Those with inactive, zero-balance accounts should verify their account status and complete the necessary KYC and reactivation process before the deadline.

Customers can contact PNB through its toll-free customer care numbers, 1800-1800 and 1800-2021, or visit their nearest branch for assistance.