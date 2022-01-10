Punjab National Bank ( PNB ) has hiked the charges of various services offered by the bank, the lender has notified recently. With effect from 15.01.2022, the public-sector lender is going to increase certain service charges relating to regular banking operations.

Here is the list of all the charge hikes by PNB:

Minimum balance requirement

The non-maintenance of the quarterly average balance (QAB) threshold in the metro region has been hiked to ₹10,000. Earlier, the threshold limit was ₹5,000.

Charges for not maintaining minimum balance in the account

The quarterly charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance have been hiked to ₹400 in rural areas and ₹600 in urban and metro areas, PMB said on its website.

Bank locker charges

PNB has also hiked its locker rental charges across rural, semi-urban (SU), urban and metro areas. The locker charges have been hiked in urban areas by ₹500.

Bank locker free visit

With effect from January 15, 2021, the number of free visits per year will be reduced to 12; thereafter, ₹100 per visit will be charged. Earlier, the number of locker visits per year was set to 15 free visits per year.

Closure of Current accounts

The current accounts that are closed after 14 days of opening will have to pay ₹800 as a fine. Earlier, this was ₹600. However, the accounts closed after 12 months will not be charged anything.

Transaction fee in saving accounts

Starting 15 January, PNB will allow 3 free transactions per month thereafter ₹50/- per transaction would be charged (except through alternate channels such as BNA, ATM, and CDM), which is not applicable for Senior Citizen accounts.PNB has also increased transaction fees in savings and current accounts. Regardless of base or non-base branch, the bank is currently allowing 5 free transactions per month thereafter ₹25/- per transaction is chargeable as a service charge (except through alternate channels such as BNA, ATM, and CDM).

Cash handling charges

The bank has lowered its cash deposit limit also on both saving and current accounts. The free deposit limit per day has been lowered to ₹1 lakh from the existing ₹2 lakh, and above ₹1 lakh 10 paisa per piece would be charged from 15th January 2022 and are applicable on Both base & non-base branches, the PNB website says.

