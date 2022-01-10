PNB account holders need to pay more for these banking services. Details here

Starting 15 January, PNB will allow 3 free transactions per month thereafter ₹50/- per transaction would be charged (except through alternate channels such as BNA, ATM, and CDM), which is not applicable for Senior Citizen accounts.PNB has also increased transaction fees in savings and current accounts. Regardless of base or non-base branch, the bank is currently allowing 5 free transactions per month thereafter ₹25/- per transaction is chargeable as a service charge (except through alternate channels such as BNA, ATM, and CDM).