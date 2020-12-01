PNB ATM cash withdrawal: New rules from today. Know details

After State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank ( PNB ) has changed rules for withdrawing cash from ATMs. The new rules are applicable from today, 1 December 2020. So, now with the new change, PNB account holders will need a One Time Password (OTP) for cash withdrawal of ₹10,000 and above from ATMs . So, from today (1 December) onwards, if you are heading towards a PNB ATM for withdrawing ₹10,000 or more, do remember to carry your mobile with you. As you will have to enter the OTP sent by the bank on your registered mobile number. Without OTP, cash withdrawals will not be possible for PNB account holders.

According to the bank, customers can now easily withdraw money above ₹10,000 between 8 PM to 8 AM. The bank on its official Twitter handle posted a tweet, "Save the dates! PNB 2.0 is launching OTP based cash withdrawals from 1st December 2020. Making withdrawals easy, banking easier."

PNB has shared a 47-second video clip explaining the steps of how OTP-cash withdrawal at ATM's will work. "Watch Video| Here's how to use PNB's OTP based cash withdrawal service at ATMs with these steps!," tweeted PNB.

Watch Video| Here's how to use PNB's OTP based cash withdrawal service at ATMs with these steps! pic.twitter.com/aw9yLeDrYb — Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) November 29, 2020

Here is how to withdraw cash at PNB ATMs through OTP-based system

-In order to withdraw cash at PNB ATMs, you will need an OTP

-OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

-OTP is a system-generated numeric string of characters that authenticates the user for a single transaction.

- Check in at PNB ATM.

- Insert your debit/ATM card card.

- Enter the necessary details.

- If you are withdrawing more than ₹10000 at a time, you will get an OTP on your registered mobile number.

- Enter the OTP that you have recieved on your mobile number.

- After entering OTP, you will will get cash.

With the introduction of its OTP-based cash withdrawal facility, PNB ATMs have added another layer of security for cash withdrawals.

In September, country's top lender, SBI, extended OTP-based cash withdrawal for ₹10,000 and above throughout the day across all its ATMs in the country. Prior to that it was available for transactions at SBI ATMs between 8 pm and 8 am.

