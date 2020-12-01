PNB ATM cash withdrawal: New rules from today. Know details

After State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) has changed rules for withdrawing cash from ATMs. The new rules are applicable from today, 1 December 2020. So, now with the new change, PNB account holders will need a One Time Password (OTP) for cash withdrawal of ₹10,000 and above from ATMs. So, from today (1 December) onwards, if you are heading towards a PNB ATM for withdrawing ₹10,000 or more, do remember to carry your mobile with you. As you will have to enter the OTP sent by the bank on your registered mobile number. Without OTP, cash withdrawals will not be possible for PNB account holders.