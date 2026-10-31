PNB credit card holders alert: Check new ATM withdrawal, late payment and utility bill charges from November 1

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) is going to revise several important charges starting tomorrow, i.e., 1 November, 2026, on its Visa and RuPay credit cards. This makes it vital for eligible PNB credit cardholders to stay informed and plan their use accordingly.

The charges will cover cash withdrawals, late payments, failed payment instructions, reward point redemptions, utility bill payments, and other associated charges. Some of the services that were previously free will incur charges.

This write-up is dedicated towards discussing these changes in detail, so that eligible PNB credit card holders remain better informed and prepared to plan their finances accordingly.

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Here are the key changes cardholders should know.

PNB credit card: Revised charges from November 1

Service Revised charge Cash withdrawal at domestic ATMs 2.5% of the amount or ₹ 400, whichever is higher. Earlier this charge on RuPay and Visa credit cards, it was 2% of the cash withdrawal or ₹ 150/200, whichever wa higher. Cash withdrawal at other-bank domestic and overseas ATMs 2.5% or ₹ 500, whichever is higher Late payment fee Nil to ₹ 1,200, depending on outstanding dues Cheque return/auto-debit failure 2% of payment amount, minimum ₹ 400 Duplicate physical statement ₹ 50 per month for statements older than three months Reward point redemption ₹ 99 per request Utility bill payments 1% of the total payment, plus taxes, if monthly payments exceed ₹ 50,000; capped at ₹ 2,000 per transaction

Note: The charges discussed in the table above are illustrative. For complete details, refer to the official website of the lending institution

It is vital to keep in mind that the revised late payment fee is going to be decided by the total outstanding amount. No charge is going to be applied for dues of ₹500 or less. It is going to rise to ₹500 for dues of ₹501 to ₹1000, ₹750 for ₹1,001 to ₹10,000, ₹1,000 for ₹10,001 to ₹50,000 and ₹1,200 for amounts above ₹50,000.

What should PNB cardholders check? The banking institution will impose a charge of ₹100 per instrument for cheque or auto-debit failures on fixed deposit-linked cards. For these cards, late payment charges are going to remain at 30% of the minimum amount due,subject to a minimum of ₹200 and a maximum of ₹500 per billing cycle.

Furthermore, E-statements are going to remain free, whereas duplicate statements that are older than three months will attract charges of ₹50 per month. All eligible PNB cardholders should diligently check and review their spending and payment habits before the revised fee structure takes effect.