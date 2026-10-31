PNB credit card holders alert: Check new ATM withdrawal, late payment and utility bill charges from November 1

PNB credit card charges will change from November 1, 2026, for Visa and RuPay users. Check revised ATM withdrawal fees, late payment charges, utility bill transaction fees, reward point redemption costs and other important changes affecting cardholders.

Shivam Shukla
Published31 Oct 2026, 07:50 AM IST
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PNB will revise credit card charges from 1 November 2026, introducing new fees for ATM cash withdrawals, late payments, utility bills and reward point redemption. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
PNB will revise credit card charges from 1 November 2026, introducing new fees for ATM cash withdrawals, late payments, utility bills and reward point redemption. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) is going to revise several important charges starting tomorrow, i.e., 1 November, 2026, on its Visa and RuPay credit cards. This makes it vital for eligible PNB credit cardholders to stay informed and plan their use accordingly.

The charges will cover cash withdrawals, late payments, failed payment instructions, reward point redemptions, utility bill payments, and other associated charges. Some of the services that were previously free will incur charges.

This write-up is dedicated towards discussing these changes in detail, so that eligible PNB credit card holders remain better informed and prepared to plan their finances accordingly.

Also Read | SBI Card new fee from December 1: Fuel and transport spending rules explained

Here are the key changes cardholders should know.

PNB credit card: Revised charges from November 1

Service

Revised charge

Cash withdrawal at domestic ATMs2.5% of the amount or 400, whichever is higher. Earlier this charge on RuPay and Visa credit cards, it was 2% of the cash withdrawal or 150/200, whichever wa higher.
Cash withdrawal at other-bank domestic and overseas ATMs2.5% or 500, whichever is higher
Late payment feeNil to 1,200, depending on outstanding dues
Cheque return/auto-debit failure2% of payment amount, minimum 400
Duplicate physical statement 50 per month for statements older than three months
Reward point redemption 99 per request
Utility bill payments1% of the total payment, plus taxes, if monthly payments exceed 50,000; capped at 2,000 per transaction

Note: The charges discussed in the table above are illustrative. For complete details, refer to the official website of the lending institution

It is vital to keep in mind that the revised late payment fee is going to be decided by the total outstanding amount. No charge is going to be applied for dues of 500 or less. It is going to rise to 500 for dues of 501 to 1000, 750 for 1,001 to 10,000, 1,000 for 10,001 to 50,000 and 1,200 for amounts above 50,000.

What should PNB cardholders check?

The banking institution will impose a charge of 100 per instrument for cheque or auto-debit failures on fixed deposit-linked cards. For these cards, late payment charges are going to remain at 30% of the minimum amount due,subject to a minimum of 200 and a maximum of 500 per billing cycle.

Also Read | Buy Now Pay Later vs Credit Card EMI: Which option costs less?

Furthermore, E-statements are going to remain free, whereas duplicate statements that are older than three months will attract charges of 50 per month. All eligible PNB cardholders should diligently check and review their spending and payment habits before the revised fee structure takes effect.

Disclaimer: Charges discussed above are illustrative and may vary by card variant. Cardholders should refer to PNB’s official website for the latest applicable fees and terms.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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